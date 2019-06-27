Hassan Bustio Paz, a 5-year-old from Honduras, walks with his mother and other migrants below Puerta Mexico bridge over the Rio Grande in Matamoros, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. His mother said they could not put their names on a long waiting list to request U.S. asylum at this border post since they did not first request Mexican papers. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

House Democrats pushed forward Thursday with new changes to an emergency spending bill for the southern border, but the Trump administration said their legislation was unacceptable, and Senate GOP leaders said they would not take it up.

The partisan clash left it uncertain whether Congress would be able to pass a final bill to address the humanitarian crisis on the border before leaving town for a week-long recess later Thursday or Friday.

Without action, the agency responsible for caring for unaccompanied children who have flooded the border will run out of money within days, and conditions for minors in U.S. custody would worsen. Other agencies are also overburdened and short of funds, as huge numbers of Central Americans trying to reach U.S. soil have overwhelmed the system. Some migrants have died making the trip, while some children are being held in what observers describe as squalid conditions.

Failing to act “would be awful,” Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) said Thursday morning after leaving a meeting of the House Rules Committee, where the new Democratic legislation was approved along party lines.

“Look, they’re going to run out of money at the end of this month. It’s bad now. They’re reducing services down to the bare minimum in some of these places,” Cole said. “So we know that we need to get this done, and I’m very hopeful we will.”

The $4.6 billion Senate bill, which was approved 84 to 8 on Wednesday, includes billions of dollars for the Office of Refugee Resettlement that cares for unaccompanied children, as well as hundreds of millions more for Customs and Border Protection, the Pentagon and other agencies.

But Democrats say it gives the administration too much latitude to spend money in ways they oppose, and does not do enough to ensure protections for migrants in U.S. care.

The legislation the House will vote on Thursday amends the Senate bill with changes that include a 90-day limit for how long children can spend in holding facilities; less funding for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency; and a provision to ensure lawmakers can visit facilities that hold children without prior notice.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) described the changes as “an easy thing for them to do.”

“This is about a moral imperative. It’s a bigger fight than today, tomorrow and the next day. It’s about who we are as a country,” Pelosi said. “We want the children, weighing the equities, to have as much as they can get as soon as they can, but that doesn’t mean the path of least resistance, which is what the Senate wants us to do.”

Pelosi had to make a number of concessions to House liberals before the House passed an earlier version of the border bill earlier this week, mostly along party lines. The Senate bill is unacceptable to many liberals in her caucus, although some moderate Democrats have begun calling for the House to simply take up the Senate bill as is.

The changes Pelosi is now pushing are aimed at making the Senate bill palatable to a majority of House Democrats. But Senate Republicans and the Trump administration oppose the changes. Speaking on the Senate floor, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said that if the House sends over a new partisan border spending bill, “we will simply move to table it.”

“We’re standing at the 5-yard line, and yet apparently some in the House want to dig back into that ‘Abolish ICE’ playbook and throw a far-left partisan wrench into the whole thing,” McConnell said.

A senior administration official said of the House Democrats’ new changes: “The House bill still has poison pills that are unacceptable and simply intended to close border facilities and release illegals into the U.S. We’ve already had two months of needless delay. Democrats should just pass the bipartisan Senate bill and accept they were wrong to pretend there was no crisis.” The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to characterize internal thinking.

But House Democrats insisted they were pursuing reasonable changes that would ensure humane and quality care for children in safe facilities.

“We are working hard to find common ground with the Senate and with the president to resolve this humanitarian crisis at the border,” said House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.). “The president should not use these children as political pawns in connection with some sick xenophobic game that some in the right wing want to play. These are God’s children, these aren’t alien children, and we should do something to resolve the problem.”

In May, more than 144,000 migrants were taken into custody after crossing the border — the largest monthly total in more than a decade. Asylum filings have also skyrocketed, as have arrivals of unaccompanied children.