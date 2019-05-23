Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 21, 2019. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

House lawmakers on Thursday prepared to leave Washington, further decreasing Congress’s chances of passing a multibillion-dollar disaster aid package before its week-long recess.

The recess would further delay aid to disaster-affected parts of the Southeast, Midwest, California and Puerto Rico, which have seen federal help stalled for several months as Republicans, Democrats and President Trump have been unable to reach a deal.

Congressional negotiators worked into the evening Wednesday and continued Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a floor speech Thursday that the Senate would not adjourn this week until the disaster aid bill received a vote, and he suggested negotiators were close to an agreement.

Even as lawmakers left town, House leaders left themselves a potential option for passing legislation if a deal were to be reached.

The House technically remains in session, and leaders could still call a voice vote in which the aid package could be approved with only a few members present, according to a senior House Democratic aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations.

It’s uncertain whether such a move would work, as the objection of a single lawmaker could stall the vote. A Republican aide, also speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal matters, downplayed the possibility of a voice vote this week, saying conservatives opposed to new government spending would probably object.

Lawmakers appear to have made progress on a compromise over funding for Puerto Rico’s effort to recover from Hurricane Maria, a sticking point that delayed aid for several months.

But lawmakers remain divided over the Trump administration’s request for $4.5 billion in emergency spending on the southern border.

While there is broad agreement on providing the funding to help address the spike in arrivals of Central American families, Democrats have argued for restrictions on how the money is spent — working to ensure that it goes toward aid and not to the more controversial elements of the White House’s efforts to check undocumented immigrants and deter asylum seekers.

The congressional deadlock has stalled support for victims of wildfires in California and other western states, southeastern residents hurt by hurricanes, Midwestern states that faced historic flooding earlier this year, and other areas. In Puerto Rico, more than 1 million residents have seen their food stamp payments cut after the program’s emergency funding expired in March.

“I implore our counterparts in the House and this chamber to quickly resolve the last two issues and produce compromise legislation today,” McConnell said, referring to disagreements over immigration policies related to Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Homeland Security.

[House passes Trump-opposed disaster-relief bill with more funding for Puerto Rico]

But at a news conference on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the Senate should take up legislation already passed by the House but opposed by the White House. Earlier this month, the House passed a disaster aid bill that included more generous support for Puerto Rico, a package that won the support of all of the chamber’s Democrats and 34 Republicans.

“That’s sitting over at the Senate. They could well just pass it and send it to the president,” Pelosi said, adding that the Trump administration’s conditions for border funding are “unacceptable.”

“[Democrats] understand our responsibility to protect our border, but what they’re doing is just not right,” she said,

The disaster bill has been pending since last year, and the slow pace of talks has frustrated lawmakers of both parties, especially since past disaster bills have often been bipartisan and rarely suffered the lengthy delays or level of partisan rancor that has afflicted this one.

But Trump’s opposition to sending more money to Puerto Rico led to months of squabbles and delays, and as time passed, more issues arose to complicate talks.

These included disputes among Republicans as the White House and House Republicans opposed efforts by Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) to include a provision related to a harbor maintenance fund that could benefit the port of Mobile, Ala., and elsewhere.

Trump has spent months complaining about fiscal mismanagement by the leaders of Puerto Rico and has drastically inflated the sums that have been sent to the island in the wake of Hurricane Maria, which devastated communities there and killed thousands of people in 2017.

Erica Werner and Felicia Sonmez contributed to this report.