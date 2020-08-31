Committee Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.) plans to issue the subpoena Wednesday. She is required by committee precedent to give the ranking Republican, Rep. James Comer (Ky.), 48 hours for input. DeJoy has until Sept. 16 to comply.

DeJoy declined the House panel’s request for records during a hearing Aug. 24. On Friday, two days after the committee’s deadline, DeJoy notified Maloney that he would not provide records voluntarily. “I trust my Aug. 24 testimony before the Committee on Oversight and Reform clarified any outstanding questions you had regarding operational changes that I have implemented,” he wrote.

Maloney also will call on Robert M. Duncan, chairman of the Postal Service’s board of governors, to ask that the board comply with the requests. She will subpoena them if they decline.

— Jacob Bogage

WALL STREET

Snack brand Utz has public debut on NYSE

Utz, the nearly century-old Hanover, Pa.-based chip and pretzel brand has gone public as Utz Brands. Trading kicked off Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The former family-owned Utz Quality Foods merged with consumer goods acquisition firm Collier Creek Holdings to form a public company, still based in Hanover. The Rice and Lissette family, Utz’s founding family and owners, kept a more than 90 percent equity stake, or more than half of ownership, in a deal announced Friday.

The common stock will trade under the UTZ ticker symbol.

Utz, on track for $932 million in sales this year, now owns a snack portfolio that includes Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon and Tortiyahs. It makes potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and tortilla chips.

— Tribune Content Agency

Also in Business

Delta Air Lines said Monday it is permanently dropping domestic change fees, mirroring an announcement by United Airlines on Sunday in a push to woo back travelers. Delta said the elimination of change fees is effective immediately and includes tickets purchased for travel within the United States, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands for all tickets except basic economy.



Amazon has become one of only a handful of companies certified by the U.S. government to operate as a drone airline. The Federal Aviation Administration designated Amazon Prime Air an “air carrier,” the company said Monday. That allows Amazon to begin its first commercial deliveries in the United States under a trial program, using the high-tech devices it unveiled for that purpose last year. Amazon and its competitors must still clear some regulatory and technical hurdles before small packages can routinely be dropped at people’s homes. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Ford Motor Co. is ceasing production of ventilators and returning the Michigan factory where they were built to full-time auto parts output after completing delivery of 50,000 breathing machines to the U.S. government. The automaker, which had been producing the devices in conjunction with General Electric, shipped its final unit Friday to help with the response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Rachel McCleery, a company spokeswoman. Ford’s Rawsonville plant already resumed auto parts production in May as part of an industry-wide restart following a shutdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.



Netflix is offering 10 of its movies and shows free, including hits such as “Stranger Things” and “Bird Box,” stepping up its marketing. The streaming service posted a list of titles on its website that nonsubscribers can see without logging in or signing up for a trial. Viewers can watch movies in their entirety, but only the first episode of a show such as “Stranger Things” is free.

— From news services

Coming today

10 a.m.: Institute for Supply Management releases its service sector index for August.