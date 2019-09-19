WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Chairwoman Nita Lowey speaks with Chairman Richard Shelby, left, and Vice Chairman Patrick Leahy before a meeting on Dept. of Homeland Security funding at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on January 30, 2018. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday to keep the government open through late November, setting up a huge showdown later this year over President Trump’s border wall that could force another shutdown before Thanksgiving.

The short-term nature of Thursday’s legislation was the result of failed efforts to complete a broader spending package ahead of Sept. 30, when government funding runs out absent congressional action. The need for the stopgap measure shows how fundamental spending issues remain unresolved and deeply problematic, even though they were supposed to have been largely dispatched by a sweeping budget and debt ceiling deal completed over the summer.

To buy themselves more time to negotiate, lawmakers decided to delay the tougher decisions for two months. The legislation passed by the House Thursday keeps government spending flowing through Nov. 21. The vote was 301-123.

The Senate is scheduled to pass the measure next week with just days to spare ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline, and Trump is expected to sign it.

But there’s scant reason to believe lawmakers will reach resolution by Nov. 21, and many are already discussing the need to pass another short-term spending bill before Thanksgiving.

At the core of the dispute: Senate Democrats’ assertions that Republicans are diverting money to Trump’s Southern border wall that should be going for domestic programs. Republicans deny the claims, but Democrats are blocking action on spending bills for the Pentagon and other agencies as they press their complaints.

And some lawmakers, particularly Democrats, are already predicting that they are going to end up right where they were last winter, when Trump’s demands for additional funding for his wall forced the nation into a record-long 35-day partial government shutdown.

“It’s hard for me to understand how the Republicans think this is going to play out differently than it did last year,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “The shutdown was a catastrophe for the country but also for the president and the Republicans, and they are whistling past the graveyard again.”

Some Republicans are similarly pessimistic about the trajectory Congress is on, even while insisting that this time a shutdown will somehow be avoided.

“It’s deja vu all over again,” said Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), a leader of the conservative Freedom Caucus. “We’re going to extend it ‘til the day before Thanksgiving break, surprise surprise. And then we’re going to extend it ‘til the day before the Christmas break, surprise surprise. And then we’re going to end up putting bad things in a bill that supposedly was agreed to months ago.”