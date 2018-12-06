Congress on Thursday sent President Trump a short-term spending bill that would set up a government shutdown fight over Trump’s border wall just ahead of Christmas.



Trump is expected to sign the legislation, which sets a new deadline of Dec. 21 for when funding for the Homeland Security Department and a handful of other federal agencies will expire.

Without the bill, the deadline would be this Friday, Dec. 7, at midnight, but lawmakers agreed to an extension in light of former President George H.W. Bush’s death and memorial events.

Both the House and the Senate passed the short-term spending legislation by voice vote Thursday.

The legislation does nothing to resolve the central dispute looming over the final days of the 115th Congress: Trump’s demand for $5 billion to fund his long-promised wall along the border with Mexico.

In their waning days in control of the House, Republicans know it’s their last shot to get Trump the money for a border wall that was the signature promise of his presidential campaign. Trump during the campaign constantly promised Mexico would pay for the wall, but he is now asking it be funded by U.S. taxpayers.

Democrats are determined not to give in to Trump’s demands, especially as they prepare to take over the House in January. On Thursday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) proposed extending funding at current levels for the Homeland Security Department through the end of the budget year — which would allocate some $1.3 billion for border security and fencing for 2019.

Schumer said Trump’s other option would be to accept a bipartisan bill negotiated in the Senate earlier this year providing $1.6 billion for border security and fencing.

“We don’t want to see the government shut down over Christmas, even though President Trump seems to brag that he wants one,” Schumer said on the Senate floor. “The one and only way we approach a shutdown is if President Trump refuses both of our proposals and demands $5 billion or more for a border wall. The wall request is a non-starter.”

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), the No 2. Republican Senator, said he “can’t believe” the president would take Democrats’ deal to extend the current $1.3 billion level.

“He wants money for border security, and we’re not going to give him anything other than current level of funding?” Cornyn said. “I can’t see how in the world that would be acceptable.”

Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) said that the last time he talked to Trump, the president was “steadfast” on getting the $5 billion he wants for the wall.

Schumer and Pelosi will meet with Trump on Tuesday.

A White House spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.