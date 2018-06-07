After busting budget caps and passing unpaid-for tax cuts, Republicans are embracing fiscal discipline anew as they seek to shore up conservative support ahead of the November elections.

House Republicans voted Thursday night to approve a Trump administration proposal clawing back some $15 billion in unspent funds from a variety of programs, a measure they touted as a step toward financial restraint in the face of growing deficits and debt.

“We’ve got to begin somewhere, and I know it’s a small step, but it’s a step,” said Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.).

The “rescission” request passed the House 210-206, with 19 Republicans voting “no.” It includes $7 billion from the Children’s Health Insurance Program, mostly from an expired account that can no longer be used; $5 billion from Energy Department programs, including a little-used loan program for advanced technology vehicle manufacturing; and smaller amounts from a variety of other programs ranging from Forest Service land acquisition to the Millennium Challenge Corp.

Republicans argued that the money was sitting unused in old accounts, while Democrats contended that in many cases the dollars could still be tapped to fund crucial programs.

Republicans are also eyeing other moves aimed at trimming spending or limiting the size of government. House Republicans have advanced legislation to add more work requirements for food stamp recipients and overhaul the welfare system. They passed a balanced-budget amendment and are drafting a budget that takes aim at entitlement programs such as Social Security and Medicare.

The White House is preparing to release a plan later this month to restructure the federal government, the product of an executive order President Trump signed last year aimed at making agencies “lean and effective.”

And the White House is so determined to avoid excessive spending that it’s opposing a bipartisan Senate proposal to pay for a veterans health-care bill by adding a new funding stream on top of agreed-upon budget levels.

It all comes amid evidence that Democratic voter enthusiasm is outpacing that of Republicans leading up to the midterms, which some GOP lawmakers attribute in part to their own failure to govern with restraint despite controlling Congress and the White House. Exhibit A was passage in March of a $1.3 trillion “omnibus” spending bill that blew through budget caps to massively increase domestic spending, Democrats’ price for agreeing to the Pentagon budget increases that Republicans were seeking.

The conservative backlash to that legislation was intense. Trump said he would never again sign such a bill, and the White House began to develop the rescission package that came to a vote Thursday. It may be the first of several such packages.

“Our narrative about our concern over deficits and debt had been hijacked a little, stolen from us a little bit, by the omni package,” said Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.), chairman of the House Budget Committee. “So I get that. But it should not be considered in such a way that we have forgotten what we have been preaching all along as it relates to deficits and the debt.”

Republicans say the tax cuts they passed in December will add little, if anything, to the deficit, saying the cuts will spark enough economic growth to offset reduced tax rates for individuals and corporations. But multiple nonpartisan analyses projected the bill to add more than $1 trillion to the deficit over 10 years.

Ahead of the vote on the rescission package, Democrats and Republicans argued furiously about it on the House floor, with Democrats saying that it cut into needed programs for children’s health and the environment and Republicans noting that it was targeting accounts that were sitting unused.

“Just months after exploding annual deficits to the tune of $1.5 trillion and lavishing massive tax breaks to big corporations with their tax scam, Republicans are now proposing to make children and families pay with a $7 billion dollar cut from CHIP,” said Rep. Nita M. Lowey (N.Y.), the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) responded by brandishing a letter from the Congressional Budget Office that said the proposed rescission would not affect the number of people with insurance coverage.

“This is an important bill to help us reduce the deficit, keep our fiscal house in order, while properly funding those programs like CHIP,” said Scalise, the House majority whip.

The funds Republicans want to cut aren’t going to children right now, but they include funds that could go to them in the future. Specifically, some funds are set aside as a rainy-day fund in case the program has more children enrolled than it has money to support.

After its initial rescission proposal ran into some GOP opposition last month, the White House tweaked it to remove cuts to programs paying for Ebola response and cleanup fromHurricane Sandy cleanup.

Those changes paved the way for it to narrowly pass, although it would represent barely a 2 percent reduction in this year’s $804 billion deficit at a time when the national debt has topped $20 trillion.

However, prospects for the legislation look less certain in the narrowly divided Senate, even though expedited budget procedures mean it would require only a majority vote, not the 60 votes often required.

White House budget director Mick Mulvaney urged the Senate to join the House in passing the measure. “By voting to rescind these billions in unspent funds, the House supports President Trump’s efforts to eliminate wasteful spending and get our fiscal house back in order,” Mulvaney said in a statement.

“Rescission authority” is a mechanism that allows presidents to submit to Congress a request to cancel spending it has already approved. Under the Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974, Congress has 45 workdays to approve a rescission request, according to the Congressional Research Service. If lawmakers do not act, the money is made available. Past presidents have used the procedure, though not in recent years.

The White House Office of Management and Budget declined to reveal details of the coming federal government reorganization ahead of its release. But the Heritage Foundation has made recommendations to the administration from a blueprint it developed that calls for eliminating a large number of programs and moving the food stamp program from the Agriculture Department to the Department of Health and Human Services.