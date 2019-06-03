FOLEY, MISSOURI- JUNE 01: Floodwater from the Mississippi River has overtaken much of the town . (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The House is expected to pass a long-delayed disaster aid bill on Monday that will send $19.1 billion to states and territories hit by flooding, wildfires, tornadoes, hurricanes and other natural calamities in recent months.

The sweeping legislation is expected to pass by a wide margin and will then go to President Trump. The president has described the bill as “great!” and is expected to sign it.

The vote will end a months-long saga on Capitol Hill as the disaster bill, typically a bipartisan affair, fell victim to a series of grinding delays.

The legislation languished for months as Trump and Democrats fought over aid to Puerto Rico, which will ultimately get more than $1 billion in the bill. There were also internal squabbles among Republicans, a fight over immigration, and finally, after the Senate passed the bill last month, objections by a small handful of conservatives in the House who managed to prevent the bill from passing while Congress was out of town for Memorial Day.

As the months passed, even more natural disasters hit the U.S. and the bill had to be rewritten to address some of them, particularly the flooding in the midwest.

In its final form, the legislation will fund numerous federal programs that provide aid and rebuilding assistance to local communities, farmers, service members, and others all over the nation.

“Today we are rejecting the political stunts and grandstanding that have made it difficult to deliver much-needed disaster relief to families and communities across America,” House Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey (D-N.Y.) said Monday on the House floor. “While it has taken far too long, this bill delivers much-needed assistance to American communities struck by recent natural disasters.”

Among many other provisions, the legislation contains $2.4 billion for Community Development Block Grants to address disasters that have occurred since 2017; $3 billion for the Agriculture Department to covers producers’ losses from those disasters; and $720 million for the Forest Service to repay money spent fighting last year’s devastating fires.

The bill also extends the National Flood Insurance Program through Sept. 30, and includes a provision pushed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to ensure that industrial hemp will be covered by federal crop insurance.

On Puerto Rico, Trump had resisted including any money at all, accusing the island’s leaders of mismanagement and vastly inflating how much disaster aid Puerto Rico already had received as it recovers from the devastations of Hurricane Maria. Painstaking negotiations convinced the White House to go along with the money in the bill, which includes $600 million for Puerto Rico’s food stamp program and $300 million for block grants. The bill includes language pushed by the White House aiming to ensure good fiscal stewardship by Puerto Rico of the money it receives.

In recent weeks the White House had sought to attach a $4.5 billion emergency spending request for the U.S.-Mexico border to the disaster bill, but agreement could not be reached in final-stage negotiations and the border piece was left out. Negotiations are ongoing and the border spending bill could pass separately in coming weeks.