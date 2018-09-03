For evidence that finding a job in the United States has never been easier, try ordering a chicken sandwich.

That’s according to Marcus Boyd, 40, a Maryland resident who describes himself as an increasingly frustrated diner amid America’s tightening labor market.

He recalls standing in line at a Bethesda chicken joint one recent Saturday, waiting for the cashier to correct a flubbed order, straining to make eye contact. Ten minutes passed. No food or refund came.

Hungry and irritated, Boyd just left

“Customer service keeps getting worse,” he said.

For three straight months, the number of vacancies at businesses nationwide has topped the number of unemployed people. This trend has wrought more than pay bumps and bonuses.

Shifts go unfilled, analysts say, and managers are lowering hiring standards to keep the doors open. At the same time, workers are quitting at the highest rate in 13 years — another sign the economy is favoring them as employers across industries grapple with a scarcity of applicants.

Boyd, a health-care product analyst, said his fast food options are dwindling in this environment.

“I’m never going back,” he said, clutching a bag of Popeyes — his new spot — on a recent afternoon in a Northern Virginia mall’s food court. “I can understand messing up. What I don’t understand is the disrespect.”

Boyd’s frustration isn’t singular.

Forrest Morgeson, director of research for the American Customer Satisfaction Index, which crunches more than 100,000 consumer survey responses each quarter, said that when the competition for workers intensifies, the quality of service tends to deteriorate.

As more people job-hop, “you’re getting new employees in customer-facing positions who don’t have as much experience or education,” he said.

Seventy-one percent of respondents in a June survey of 2,002 Americans from Medallia, a customer experience software firm, said they started avoiding a store, restaurant or service provider this year because of a negative interaction. (Data from previous years aren’t available.)

This discontent coincides with rising expectations, said Emma Sopadjieva, Medallia’s head of research: Twenty-six percent of U.S. consumers said they have “higher customer experience expectations” than two years ago, largely thanks to proliferating online options.

“It’s make-or-break time now,” Sopadjieva said. “One bad experience can really hurt your brand.”

Under this pressure, companies face a special challenge: They’re striving to perform at a higher level with a shrinking pool of available workers.

This summer, the nation’s jobless rate hit an 18-year low (3.9 percent), and by June, job openings in the United States reached 6.66 million, according to the latest government figures, while 6.56 million people that month sought work.

The share of people who quit their jobs in June, meanwhile, rose to 2.3 percent from 2.2 percent at the same time last year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Still, wage growth has remained sluggish since the Great Recession, which economists say could be dragging down employee loyalty.

Workers who realize they can ditch long hours and rude customers for greener pastures may be quicker to let the cheerful facade crack, said Martha Gimbel, the research director for the Hiring Lab at Indeed, an employment website. “Workers are going to be less willing to put up with situations that aren’t ideal,” she said.

As service workers find more options, employers are casting a wider net for talent — with mixed results.

Keith Station, director of business relations at Heartland Workforce Solutions, a group that connects job seekers with companies in Omaha, said businesses in his community are suffering from a drastic labor shortage.

Omaha’s unemployment rate slid to 3.1 percent in June. Vacancies sit open for months. Production slows. Rush hour is a stress explosion.

And these tough conditions persist, Station said, even after businesses lift wages and boost benefits.

“Employers are sometimes willing to just get warm bodies,” Station said. “We have cases where workers don’t come back the second day after lunch.”

Station advises local businesses to invest more in training, increase compensation and outline meaningful career paths so people feel personally invested in the work.

“It’s time for everyone to be more intentional,” he said, “about addressing the retention issue.”

That could include counseling supervisors to defend employees from abrasive customers.

Jeff, 35, a server at a seafood restaurant in Charleston, S.C. (jobless rate: 3.1 percent), said diners occasionally test his patience. The Washington Post agreed to withhold his last name so he doesn’t get in trouble at work.

One woman, he said, began to hand him a cash tip — and then pulled it away, telling him he should have poured more refills. (After the speech, she gave him the money.) He overheard another customer recently yelling at his co-worker, prompting his co-worker to shout back.

Through it all, Jeff grins and thinks: The bad ones will be gone in an hour. Plus, some weeks, he makes $800 — a solid living. But if that ever changed . . .

“You can always find a restaurant who needed somebody yesterday,” he said.

Of course, service jobs offer no obvious upward mobility. Some workers turn to eateries or clothing stores or call centers to make ends meet until the next best opportunity comes along.

In this economy, Terry Britton, 54, a leadership consultant in Woodbine, Md., said she’d prefer to spend her money at “higher-level places” — restaurants where she’s paying for more than just the meal: courteous greetings, careful attention, a human touch that enhances the experience.

“Everywhere else,” she said, “they don’t give a crap.”

Britton said she noticed a profound decline in customer service this year. Perhaps it’s a generational thing, she figured. Or maybe the job market is so hot that workers with people skills are getting vacuumed into higher-paying roles.

Either way, she has quit certain fast-casual chains.

A cashier at one place known for burritos recently took the order of the man ahead of her and then skipped to the person behind her.

For some reason, this human folly gave Britton a flash of clarity. Feeling overlooked in that crowded line, she thought: “I’m done.”