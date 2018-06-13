Concentrating market power in fewer firms, as AT&T-Time Warner and future deals will do, isn’t good for customers, whose bargaining power is diminished. (Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images)

I may be the only Time Warner shareholder on the planet who wasn’t eager for U.S. District Judge Richard Leon to approve the company’s sale to AT&T. Why? Because I think that both Time Warner shareholders and our country would be better off in the long run if Time Warner were to stay independent rather than becoming part of AT&T in a week or so.

I realize this is heretical thinking, just as I realize that Time Warner stock was trading about 35 percent lower than its current price when news leaked out four years ago that News Corp. was interested in buying it.

I also think that the deals Leon’s ruling will likely unleash — major media companies combining in various ways to form media mega-companies — are bad for consumers, bad for stockholders and bad for our country.

Before we proceed, an aside. One reason I didn’t want the AT&T deal to go through is that I’m not sure that AT&T has the corporate courage to stand up to President Trump and keep CNN, one of Time Warner’s key properties, focused on independent journalism. Trump, of course, has declared CNN (as well as The Post) “enemies of the people.” That doesn’t seem to have diminished CNN’s independence under its soon-to-be-former ownership. But who knows what will happen during the Trump administration the next time AT&T wants something from the government.

My gut instinct — but I have no proof — is that a major reason (if not the major reason) the Justice Department sued to block the deal is that Trump hates the way CNN covers him. I’m sure that if Trump’s buddies at Fox were buying Time Warner that Trump would have been cheering on the deal.

Okay, back to analysis.

Concentrating market power in fewer firms, as AT&T-Time Warner and future deals will do, isn’t good for the firms’ customers, whose bargaining power is diminished. Such deals also often work out badly for stockholders of the acquiring company, because absorbing a big acquisition is a lot easier to do on paper than in the real world. And these deals certainly don’t work out well for the employees who lose their jobs in the name of corporate synergy.

These observations are based on what I’ve seen during my almost 50 years of covering business.

Time Warner and AT&T are classic examples of cluttered companies.

In Stage One, companies, urged on by Wall Street, gobble up everything in sight, the way the former Time Inc., which became Time Warner, did. Then, when fashion changes, the bulked-up companies slim down by disposing of properties, urged on by Wall Street. The Street, of course, makes fees, trading profits and whatnot on acquisitions, sales, spinoffs and everything else.

Back in 1989, Time Inc. bought Warner Communications, and kept on expanding. In 2000, AOL bought Time Warner, which became AOL Time Warner, then became Time Warner again. Then, seeking “focus,” Time Warner sold Warner Music, spun off Time Warner Cable, spun off AOL and spun off the remnant Time Inc. magazine business, which was the original basis for the whole company.

AT&T’s history is even more complex. What is now called AT&T is the old Southwestern Bell, which was one of the seven “Baby Bells” that the original AT&T spun off in 1984 to settle an anti-trust suit. Those spinoffs begat tons of subsequent deals, including some of them buying each other. In 2005, SBC, as it was then called, bought the weakened remnant of its former parent, took its name and became AT&T.

Is your head spinning? Mine is.

I happen to own stock in Time Warner, about two percent of my portfolio, because I got shares as part of my compensation when I worked at Fortune magazine, from which I retired in 2015. Fortune was owned by Time Warner until the Time Inc. spinoff in 2014.

So I’ve kept an eye on this deal for both personal and professional reasons, but generally kept away from writing about it.

I was struck by the fact that Judge Leon basically laughed the Justice Department out of court on Tuesday, and told it not to try to appeal his decision. I’m not a legal affairs maven, but that language struck me as a major dis of the Justice Department.

I’ll spare you the complexities of why AT&T’s original deal to give Time Warner holders $107.50 a share — half in cash, half in AT&T stock — was worth a bit less than $101 when last I looked at AT&T’s share price. (It’s because there’s a limit on how many shares AT&T is required to pay.) And how the $85 billion that Time Warner shareholders were supposed to get has dwindled to about $80 billion.

Throw in the $22 billion of Time Warner debt that AT&T is taking on, and you’ve got a $102 billion deal, down from about $107 billion when the deal was unveiled in October of 2016.

I hope I’m wrong about all of this, that New AT&T thrives and that CNN isn’t forced to truckle to Trump by its new owners. As for me, however, I’m voting with my feet. I’ve put in a sell order — and if the market has hit my price, I’ll be an ex-Time Warner shareholder by the time you see this.

