Driving that rosy outlook is an increased demand for PCs, a market that HP now expects to be worth as much as $560 billion by 2024, as well as continued success in segments like gaming and 3D printing.

“The market is now significantly bigger than it was before the pandemic,” Lores said. “We don’t think we’ll continue to grow at the 40 percent annual growth rates that we have seen in the last two years, but the new market size is sustainable.”

Still, supply chain challenges will continue to affect HP’s printing business through the remainder of the year, he said. The company, based in Palo Alto, Calif., will work through a growing order backlog that is expected to remain elevated through 2022, Lores said.

Fiscal first-quarter revenue increased 8.8 percent to $17 billion, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $16.5 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Personal systems sales, which includes PCs, jumped 15 percent to $12.2 billion. Printing revenue dipped 4 percent to $4.8 billion, in the period ended Jan. 31.

— Bloomberg News

Zoom sees 21 percent revenue gain in Q4

Zoom Video Communications projected sales for the current quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s estimates, ramping up pressure on the software vendor to show it can continue to grow beyond the initial boom caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Shares declined 10 percent in extended trading.

Sales will be about $1.07 billion in the period ending in April, the company said Monday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $1.1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. For the full year, Zoom anticipates revenue as high as $4.55 billion, which was also lower than Wall Street’s estimate of $4.75 billion.

Fiscal fourth-quarter revenue gained 21 percent to $1.07 billion compared with analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Profit, excluding some items, was 87 cents a share.

The company, based in San Jose, has expanded its suite of products in a bid to broaden its business and ease investors’ fears. Last week, Zoom unveiled a new cloud contact center product. The company also sells an Internet-enabled replacement for landline phones and technology to help organizations improve meetings that involve remote and in-office workers. Despite the progress in expanding its product portfolio, Zoom continues to face stiff competition

— Bloomberg News

Petroleos Mexicanos reports large net loss

Petroleos Mexicanos reported its largest net loss in seven quarters even as crude output increased, the latest sign the beleaguered Mexican state driller has a ways to go to stabilize its finances.

The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of 124.1 billion pesos ($6.1 billion) compared with a profit of 96.1 billion pesos a year earlier, which it said was because of global crude tax increases of 65 percent compared with late 2020. The dollar strengthening against the peso led to exchange-rage losses, Pemex added.

Fourth-quarter oil and condensate output rose to 1.751 million barrels a day in the quarter, a 4.5 percent annual rise, because of higher volumes of light crude and condensates. However, output of its heavy flagship crude Maya declined substantially.

Pemex’s financial debt fell 0.7 percent compared with a year ago to $109 billion by the end of December, thanks to federal government support, the company said in a statement Monday.

— Bloomberg News

Workday on Monday reported a loss of $73.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. The company, based in Pleasanton, Calif., said it had a loss of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and nonrecurring costs, were 78 cents per share. The maker of human resources software posted revenue of $1.38 billion in the period.

— Associated Press