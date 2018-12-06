Cross-border arrests of high-profile business executives don’t happen that often, making the arrest of a top Chinese tech executive a significant event that is likely to chill commercial relations between the U.S. and China, lawyers and trade experts said.

China watchers could recall few arrests at the level of Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou, who was detained Saturdayby Canadian authorities on a U.S. request. The news is likely to make American executives wary about visiting China in the near term, out of concern over retaliatory arrests, some experts said.

“Huawei is China’s most powerful, most prized company,” said one U.S. lobbyist who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters. “I think U.S. executives in the tech space should be afraid. This is very serious.”

“You’re going to find U.S. executives who decide for a few weeks that they’ll put off a trip” to China, said Patrick Hanes, a lawyer and co-chair of an American Bar Association committee dealing with international, white-collar crime.

Hanes said he was aware of American executives being stopped and questioned by Chinese law enforcement as they departed the country in recent years, though the cases didn’t lead to arrests. The Chinese questioned them about their commercial activities, he said, declining to give examples.

One of the most high-profile legal battles involving foreign executives occurred in 2013, when China investigated U.K. drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline over suspected bribery. In 2014 a Chinese court found a local subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline guilty of bribery, and convicted five of the company’s managers, including Briton Mark Reilly, of bribery-related charges. The managers were given suspended prison sentences.

And in 2010 a Chinese court convicted an Australian employee of mining company Rio Tinto for accepting bribes, and gave him a 10-year prison sentence.