A trial began last week in Marshall, Tex., in Huawei’s case against Verizon over claims it is using Huawei’s patented networking technology without a license. It was the first of two trials scheduled this year over lawsuits Huawei filed last year against Verizon, the biggest U.S. mobile carrier.
The pact resolves a long-running battle over Huawei’s royalty demands that Verizon, the biggest U.S. mobile carrier, pay a license for patents on telecommunications technology. Analysts saw it as a sign of China’s largest technology company flexing its muscles toward U.S. companies in the wake of crippling sanctions from Washington.
The trial focused on the two companies’ inventions related to optical transport network systems, a key technology that enables the rapid transmission of large amounts of data. Each side had accused the other of using patented inventions without licensing the technology.
GE sets new goal for net-zero emissions
General Electric vowed to curb the greenhouse gases produced by the use of its products — including thousands of fossil-fueled turbines and jet engines in operation around the world — in a bid to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.
The new goal, announced in GE’s annual sustainability report on Monday, signals that the industrial giant plans to go beyond an earlier pledge to make its own operations carbon-neutral by 2030. The announcement includes no specific targets or concrete details about how it will achieve those emissions cuts, however, nor has the company yet quantified the reductions necessary to achieve that goal, though it said it would do so in the future.
The new objective comes after GE investors in May overwhelmingly backed a shareholder proposal pushing the company to say whether it planned to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The shareholder advocacy group behind the push, As You Sow, also called for the company to include emissions from the use of its products and its supply chain in its net-zero goal, saying the company had been slow to address this category, undoubtedly the largest associated with the company.
GE is a top supplier of wind turbines and provides other technologies that have a role in the electricity sector’s shift away from fossil-fuel power generation, but its jet engine and gas power units face stiff challenges in the coming decades as pressure mounts from governments, investors and the public to eliminate pollution that contributes to climate change.
Ryanair Holdings is starting one of the biggest recruitment drives among European airlines, adding 2,000 pilots over the next three years as the carrier plans to grab market share from rivals weakened by the pandemic. Europe's biggest discount carrier needs pilots to fly its new Boeing 737 Max jets, which it began taking last month, Ryanair said Monday. The carrier will start training new hires this year, aiming to have crews ready for next summer.
Microsoft said it has agreed to acquire RiskIQ, a security software maker, as the tech giant tries to expand its products and better protect customers amid a rising tide of global cyberattacks. The company announced the deal Monday on its website and didn't disclose terms. San Francisco-based RiskIQ makes cloud software for detecting security threats, helping clients understand where and how they can be attacked on complex webs of corporate networks and devices. Its customers include Facebook Inc., BMW AG, American Express Co. and the U.S. Postal Service.
