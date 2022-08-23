Hyundai and Kia recall some SUVs over fire risk

Gift Article Share

Hyundai, Kia recall some large SUVs Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Hyundai and Kia are telling owners of some of their large SUVs to park them outdoors and away from buildings after a series of fires involving trailer hitch wiring. The Korean automakers are recalling more than 281,000 vehicles in the United States because of the problem, but they haven’t figured out how to fix it yet. The automakers reported 25 fires or melting incidents in the United States and Canada caused by the problem, but no crashes or injuries.

The recalls cover more than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through 2022 model years.

In documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the companies said debris and moisture can accumulate in a circuit board in the tow hitch wiring. That can cause an electrical short, which can lead to a fire.

Hyundai said that dealers will inspect the wiring and remove a fuse as an interim repair. Kia doesn’t have an interim repair. The companies say a final repair is being developed.

Dealers from both automakers have stopped selling the affected SUVs until repairs are made.

— Associated Press

Excess inventory weighs on Macy's

Macy’s trimmed expectations for the year on Tuesday despite topping second-quarter expectations as it faces a glut of unsold inventory that has afflicted almost the entire retail sector.

Nearly every major retailer has said in recent weeks that shoppers are making fewer trips to the store and that when they do, they’re looking for deals. Some are trading down to cheaper alternatives.

Soaring prices have forced families to become more cautious, doing without new clothing, electronics, furniture and almost everything else that is not absolutely necessary.

“The consumer’s got some pretty sour news out there,” Macy’s chief executive Jeff Gennette told the Associated Press on Tuesday.

That has left Macy’s and others stuck with elevated inventories of products that have become difficult to move.

Macy’s has cut orders where it can to better sync with customer demand, but Gennette said inventory in some categories remains high. The company is cutting prices on seasonal goods, private label and pandemic-related merchandise like casual wear and home furnishings to clear it, he said.

— Associated Press

New-home sales tumbled in July

Sales of new U.S. single-family homes plunged to a 6½-year low in July as persistently high mortgage rates and house prices further eroded affordability.

The housing market has been the sector hardest hit by the aggressive interest rate increases delivered by the Federal Reserve to tame inflation. The report from the Commerce Department on Tuesday added to a stream of weak housing data.

New-home sales tumbled 12.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 511,000 units last month, the lowest level since January 2016. June’s sales pace was revised down to 585,000 units from the previously reported 590,000 units.

Sales rose in the Northeast, but dove in the West, Midwest and South.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast that new-home sales, which account for a fraction of U.S. home sales, would fall to a rate of 575,000 units.

Sales dropped 29.6 percent on a year-on-year basis in July. They peaked at a rate of 993,000 units in January 2021, the highest level since the end of 2006.

— Reuters



ExpressJet Airlines, a small regional carrier that was once among the world’s biggest by fleet size, filed for bankruptcy with plans to liquidate after ceasing operations. The company, based in Georgia, listed assets and liabilities of no more than $50 million each in its bankruptcy petition. ExpressJet laid off most of its workforce before filing for bankruptcy, according to court papers. The carrier struggled to scale its operations after losing a contract to fly for United Airlines in 2020, court papers show. It shut down for about a year after losing the deal, then grappled with lower travel demand and rising fuel costs after relaunching.



— From news reports

