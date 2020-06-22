Automakers the world over are making huge investments in zero-emission and self-driving technology as they look to move away from traditional internal combustion engines that produce carbon emissions to tackle global warming.

Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai and sister company Kia Motors, has said it plans to deploy 44 eco-friendly automobiles by 2025, including 23 electric vehicles.

— Reuters

LABOR

Workers strike at Navy shipyard in Maine

More than 4,000 shipbuilders went on strike against Bath Iron Works in Maine on Monday, disrupting production at one of the Navy’s biggest shipbuilders at a time of growing threats around the world.

Angry production workers voted overwhelmingly for the first strike in 20 years in a contract dispute that focused more on subcontracting, seniority and work rules than on wages and benefits.

“These are things that are meant to bust the union, and we can’t let that stand,” Mike Reaveley, an outside machinist, said Monday on the picket line.

Workers wearing brightly colored T-shirts formed pickets at both of the shipyard entrances along the Kennebec River. On the back of the shirts were the words, “Union heroes walk picket lines.”

The company’s final three-year contract proposal would have given production workers a 3 percent raise each year. But the shipbuilders’ union objected to more than a dozen changes it considered to be concession.

Machinists Union Local S6, which represents 4,300 workers, presented a united front, with 87 percent of shipbuilders voting in favor of a strike.

— Associated Press

GAMING

Microsoft to end Mixer streaming service

Microsoft’s Xbox unit will shut down its Mixer video-game streaming service after failing to attract a large global user base and will recommend players and audiences shift to Facebook’s streaming site. The software maker also plans to partner with Facebook on Microsoft’s xCloud mobile game service, which will be widely available by the end of the summer.

Starting July 22, users who visit Mixer will be redirected to Facebook Gaming.

Mixer’s stars, including Ninja and Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, are under no obligation to join Facebook Gaming.

— Bloomberg News

ALSO IN BUSINESS

New York’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority will run out of money in August if the U.S. Senate does not approve the economic stimulus measure that would provide about $3.9 billion to the agency, Chairman Patrick Foye said. “We’re in a dire financial situation,” Foye said Monday, as the city prepared to enter a second phase of reopening, with about 300,000 more workers expected to occupy offices, open-air restaurants and small businesses such as barber shops. The $3 trillion measure passed by the Democratic-controlled House would provide about $1 trillion to state and local governments being battered by the shutdowns. The amount the MTA would receive could carry it through the rest of the year, Foye said.

A California state senator who sponsored a bill that would legalize sports betting in the nation’s most populous state, said he was pulling the measure because of opposition from tribal-casino operators. The law would have allowed sports betting in the state’s tribal casinos and racetracks, but not in card rooms, which offer poker and other games. Tribes opposed the bill because it also created a constitutional right for card rooms to offer games such as blackjack. “Tribes, county fairs, horse racing, card rooms. Because of covid we couldn’t bring people together,” said Sen. Bill Dodd (D).

— From news reports

COMING TODAY

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases new-home sales for May.