AUTO INDUSTRY

Hyundai, Kia expand engine failure recalls

Hyundai and Kia have added more than a half-million vehicles to a 3½-year string of U.S. recalls for engine failures and fires.

The recalls released Thursday by the government add new problems and vehicles to the Korean automakers’ list of safety woes, which have brought hundreds of complaints about fires from across the nation.

The companies have recalled almost 2.4 million vehicles for fire and engine failure problems since September 2015, and they are under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for potentially being slow to fix faulty vehicles.

In addition, the companies are doing a “product improvement campaign” covering an additional 3.7 million vehicles to install software that will alert drivers of possible engine failures and send the cars into a reduced-speed “limp” mode if problems are detected.

The largest of three recalls posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website Thursday covers nearly 379,000 Kia Soul small SUVs from 2012 through 2016 with 1.6-liter engines. Documents show that high exhaust-gas temperatures can damage the catalytic converters, which control pollution. That can cause abnormal combustion and damage pistons and connecting rods. A failed connecting rod can pierce the engine block and create oil leaks that can cause fires.

In addition, Hyundai and Kia are recalling 152,000 Tuscon SUVs from 2011 to 2013 and Sportage SUVs from 2011 and 2012 to fix an engine oil-pan leak that also can cause fires.

— Associated Press

LEGAL

Huawei pleads not guilty in T-Mobile case

Two divisions of the Chinese networking giant Huawei pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that it stole trade secrets from America’s third-largest wireless carrier, T-Mobile, in a bid to copy its technology.

In federal court in Seattle, Huawei — one of the world’s biggest wireless equipment makers — said it was not guilty of committing trade-secret theft, nor of conspiring to hide such a plan. The case involves Huawei Device Co. Ltd. and Huawei Device USA.

A jury trial has been set for March 2, 2020, before Chief Judge Ricardo S. Martinez of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington.

The pleas follow a 10-count indictment unsealed last month alleging in part that the Huawei divisions tried to collect information about a robotic arm that T-Mobile used to simulate human touch on its smartphones. The robot, Tappy, became the focus of an intensive effort by Huawei in 2012 to gather system details, according to the court document.

The case against the Huawei units comes as U.S. officials have warned that Huawei products could present a risk to national security. At a wireless industry conference this week, an American delegation sought to persuade European allies and telecom companies to reject the company’s gear over concerns it could be used to eavesdrop on sensitive government communications.

— Brian Fung

Also in Business

The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it had fined American Airlines $1 million and Delta Air Lines $750,000 for violating federal rules prohibiting lengthy tarmac delays at U.S. airports. Under most circumstances, airlines are prohibited from allowing domestic flights to remain on the tarmac for longer than three hours, and international flights for more than four hours, without giving passengers an opportunity to deplane.

A World Trade Organization panel has ruled in favor of the United States in a dispute with China over agricultural subsidies, saying Beijing went beyond WTO limits in its support for wheat and rice producers. The WTO's Dispute Settlement Body on Thursday found China exceeded domestic support limits on those products between 2012 and 2015.

Daimler and BMW deepened their alliance on Thursday to share spiraling development costs for highly automated driving technologies, even as each carmaker pursues separate efforts to develop fully self-driving cars. The enormous cost of designing and building computer-powered vehicles has already prompted Honda to pool its efforts with General Motors, while Volkswagen is pursuing talks with Ford.

— From news services