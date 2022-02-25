Hyundai and Kia said malfunctioning hydraulic electronic control units could cause electrical shorts, increasing the risk of fire in engine compartments while the vehicles were being driven or even parked.

They recommended that vehicles be parked outside and away from others, and said dealers would install new fuses. The recall followed 11 reports of fire incidents in the United States.

In their complaint, vehicle owners and renters called the fix “only a Band-Aid” that did not adequately address the defect, or reimburse them for out-of-pocket expenses and the loss of their vehicles’ use and value.

The lawsuit also covers many other Hyundai and Kia vehicles from the 2006 through 2021 model years with similar alleged defects. It seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

Hyundai had no immediate comment. Kia did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

— Reuters

Pending home sales down in January

A gauge of U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly fell in January for a third month as high prices and low inventory continued to restrict home-buying.

The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales decreased 5.7 percent from a month earlier to 109.5, the biggest drop since February 2021, according to data released Friday. The figure was worse than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The figures suggest that home buyers are still struggling to get into a housing market marked by record prices and lean inventory. It will only get less affordable as mortgage rates rise ahead of expected interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

“Given the situation in the market — mortgages, home costs and inventory — it would not be surprising to see a retreat in housing demand,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist.

Contract signings dropped in three of the four regions from the prior month, led by a 12.1 percent plunge in the Northeast. The West posted the only gain.

— Bloomberg News

The Biden administration's sale of offshore wind development rights off the coasts of New York and New Jersey drew a record $4.37 billion in high bids from developers. The auction, which began Wednesday and stretched into Friday afternoon, is the first offshore wind lease sale under President Biden, who sees the expansion of the industry as a way to tackle climate change and create jobs. The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, which oversees energy development in federal waters, offered six leases across 488,201 acres between New York's Long Island and New Jersey, an area known as the New York Bight.

Goldman Sachs Group became the latest bank to be investigated over employees communicating using messaging services that aren't approved by the companies. Goldman is cooperating with the Securities and Exchange Commission and producing documents related to an investigation, the New York-based bank said in a regulatory filing Friday. In December, the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission imposed $200 million in fines on JPMorgan Chase, saying that even managing directors and other senior supervisors at the bank had skirted regulatory scrutiny by using services such as WhatsApp or personal email addresses. This week, HSBC Holdings said it's being investigated by the CFTC over bankers' misuse of WhatsApp and other messaging platforms.

Exxon Mobil reached a final investment decision on expanding a carbon capture facility at LaBarge in Wyoming, with the $400 million project expected to start up by 2025. The project will capture as much as 1.2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year, an increase of about 20 percent over current levels. The oil giant is feeling the heat from investors to do more to reduce its carbon footprint after losing a quarter of its board to an activist campaign last year.