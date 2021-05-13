Biden has called for $174 billion in new spending to boost electric vehicles and charging.
The group’s Hyundai Motor will begin electric vehicle production at a U.S. facility in 2022, while affiliate Kia also plans to build electric vehicles in the United States. Hyundai has a factory in Alabama, while Kia produces cars at a plant in Georgia.
The move comes as Hyundai’s major electric battery supplier, SK Innovation, proceeds with construction of U.S. factories for Volkswagen and Ford and plans to expand capacity in the United States.
Hyundai Motor Group, South Korea’s No. 2 conglomerate, did not provide the investment breakdown but said the spending would be primarily for Hyundai and Kia.
U.S. seizes millions of Malaysian latex gloves
The United States seized latex gloves made by Malaysian firm Top Glove after a shipment was found in Kansas City despite an import ban on its products over forced labor allegations, U.S. customs said.
In a statement on Wednesday, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its officials at the Port of Kansas City seized 4.68 million latex gloves produced by a Top Glove unit in Malaysia with an estimated value of $690,000.
In response, Top Glove said it has informed the U.S. agency that it has remediated all forced labor indicators found at the firm.
This is the second Top Glove shipment seized in about a week. On May 5, U.S. Customs seized 3.97 million nitrile gloves worth $518,000.
The seizure shows that there is demand for Top Glove products despite the U.S. ban first announced in July last year. Top Glove is the world’s biggest glove maker and has seen global demand soar because of the pandemic.
U.S. Customs prohibited the import of Top Glove products last year, saying it had found reasonable evidence of forced labor.
McDonald's announced on Thursday a 10 percent average hourly pay raise at the nearly 660 U.S. restaurants it operates, joining the industry's scramble to lure workers back into kitchens and dining rooms as pandemic restrictions ease. The wage increases do not apply to employees at the roughly 13,025 U.S. McDonald's restaurants owned and operated by franchisees. McDonald's said the pay hikes for more than 36,500 hourly restaurant workers had already begun and would continue over several weeks.
Walmart agreed to acquire Zeekit, an Israeli start-up whose technology lets customers try on clothing without ever entering a store's fitting room. Financial terms of the transaction weren't disclosed. Zeekit's image-processing technology, which has been used by brands such as Levi Strauss and Tommy Hilfiger, allows shoppers to see a digital rendering of themselves wearing an item of clothing. That could give an edge to Walmart's apparel business — a focus of growth for the chain because it offers wider margins than its core grocery products.
JPMorgan Chase on Thursday set out midterm, carbon reduction goals for clients, as banks face pressure to align their financing activities with their climate change commitments. The U.S. bank is asking clients in the electric power and auto industries to meet carbon intensity reduction goals and for oil and gas clients to meet operational and end-use carbon intensity reduction goals by 2030. JPMorgan is asking electric power and automakers to reduce their direct carbon emissions, such as those produced from their buildings, plus emissions from companies that provide energy or other services necessary for these businesses to operate.
