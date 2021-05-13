JPMorgan Chase on Thursday set out midterm, carbon reduction goals for clients, as banks face pressure to align their financing activities with their climate change commitments. The U.S. bank is asking clients in the electric power and auto industries to meet carbon intensity reduction goals and for oil and gas clients to meet operational and end-use carbon intensity reduction goals by 2030. JPMorgan is asking electric power and automakers to reduce their direct carbon emissions, such as those produced from their buildings, plus emissions from companies that provide energy or other services necessary for these businesses to operate.