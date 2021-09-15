Industrial production covers manufacturing, utilities and mining. For just manufacturing, factory output slowed to a tiny, 0.2 percent gain, reflecting the hurricane impact and continuing supply chain problems. Factory output had risen by a much stronger 1.6 percent in July.
The nation’s factories, mines and utilities operated at 76.4 percent of capacity in August, up slightly from 76.2 percent in July.
Associated Press
TECHNOLOGY
Walmart, Ford plan driverless delivery
Walmart is teaming up with Ford and self-driving start-up Argo AI to launch a driverless delivery service in three U.S. cities.
Testing will begin in three cities later this year — Miami, Austin and Washington — Argo said Wednesday in a statement. Ford is providing Escape hybrids outfitted with Argo’s self-driving technology to deliver groceries and other merchandise in what’s billed as Walmart’s first multi-city self-driving service.
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer and a logistics leader, has aggressively pursued the possibility of delivering its goods in robot rides. It also is testing driverless delivery with General Motors’s Cruise, Alphabet’s Waymo, autonomous delivery start-up Nuro and self-driving delivery company Gatik. With a boom in online shopping driving demand, analysts say, autonomous delivery could become a $1 trillion business.
Bloomberg
ENVIRONMENT
Plastics firm to pay $3M over air pollution
A Texas plastics company has agreed to pay nearly $3 million in civil penalties for violating the Clean Air Act, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
Formosa Plastics also agreed to improve its risk management program at its petrochemical plant in Point Comfort.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency began investigating Formosa after a series of fires, explosions and accidental releases at the plant in Point Comfort, a city on the Gulf Coast about 105 miles southwest of Houston.
Workers suffered burns and inhaled chlorine as a result of those accidents, which happened from 2013 to 2016, the Justice Department said.
Associated Press
Also in Business
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are poised to get less stringent capital requirements, with their regulator planning a revamp of tough rules approved at the end of the Trump administration. In a Wednesday statement, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said it’s proposing amendments to the November rules that would specifically target what are called credit risk transfer securities — assets that transfer the risk of mortgages defaulting to private investors. Under the overhaul, Fannie and Freddie would get more capital relief when issuing such securities. The Trump-era rules required Fannie and Freddie to hold hundreds of billions of dollars to protect against losses. The housing industry criticized the regulations, arguing they were excessive and would lead to higher mortgage costs.
Waymo, the autonomous-vehicle unit owned by Google parent Alphabet, is taking more office space in San Francisco. The company is subleasing more than 48,000 square feet at 555 Market Street in the city’s financial district from Uber Technologies. In August, the company began opening taxi services to select passengers in San Francisco, but those rides will include a safety driver at the wheel.
Commercial casinos earned $4.83 billion in July after paying out winnings, according to the latest data from the American Gaming Association. It was also the fifth consecutive month of double-digit revenue growth over the same period in 2019, and the year’s total through July, $29.6 billion, almost matches the entire intake for 2020. The totals from the AGA represent gambling in the 25 states with commercial casinos and don’t include revenue from Native American tribal operations.
From news reports