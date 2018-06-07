RETAIL

Ikea commits to renewables, recycling

Ikea, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, plans to use only renewable and recycled materials in its products by 2030, in the latest commitment by a global store group to reducing its impact on the environment.

Inter Ikea Group, the owner of the brand best known for its low-cost, flat-pack furniture, said Thursday that it aimed to reduce the climate impact of each of its products by more than two-thirds by the end of the next decade.

Currently, 60 percent of the Ikea range is based on renewable materials, while nearly 10 percent contains recycled materials, an Inter Ikea spokeswoman said.

Inter Ikea joins a growing list of global companies striving to make their operations more environmentally sustainable, although there are questions about whether enough are taking action and whether those that do should be doing more.

The world’s 250 biggest listed companies account for a third of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions, but few have concrete goals to limit rising temperatures, a Thomson Reuters Financial & Risk white paper concluded in October.

ECONOMY

Home prices drive U.S. wealth increase

U.S. household net worth rose 1 percent in the January-to-March quarter and cracked $100 trillion for the first time, boosted by rising home prices.

The Federal Reserve said Thursday that home values rose $500 billion, offsetting a decline of $400 billion in stock portfolios. Overall household wealth rose to $100.8 trillion from $99.7 trillion in the October-to-December quarter.

The figures reflect the value of assets, such as homes, bank accounts and stocks, minus debts, such as mortgages and credit cards. The figures are not adjusted for inflation or population growth.

Increased wealth could boost consumer spending in coming months. Still, wealth increases aren’t widely shared: Roughly 80 percent of the U.S. stock market is owned by 10 percent of the population.

And a smaller share of Americans now own homes than did a decade ago. About 64 percent of Americans own their homes, down from a peak of about 69 percent in 2005. Home sales have leveled off this year as price increases and a dwindling supply of available properties have thwarted many would-be buyers.

In addition, mortgage rates are moving up, partly because the Federal Reserve is lifting the short-term rate it controls. That trend could also weigh on sales in the coming months.

Also in Business

General Motors agreed to collaborate with Honda on electric-vehicle batteries, expanding cooperation between the U.S. and Japanese automakers on next-generation powertrains for cleaner cars. Honda intends to use cells and modules from the largest U.S. automaker in electric vehicles built mostly for the North American market, the companies said in a statement. The two already have a joint venture to produce hydrogen fuel cell systems by around 2020.

Bayer closed its $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto, emerging from an arduous two-year antitrust review as the biggest seed and agricultural chemicals maker in the world. Integration should begin in about two months, once the sale of some of Bayer's agriculture assets to BASF is complete. The combined unit will be based in Monheim, Germany, while the North American business and seeds division will be led from St. Louis.

J.M. Smucker on Thursday posted lower-than-expected quarterly results and forecast full-year profit well below estimates as price hikes for Jif peanut butter and Crisco cooking oil hurt sales, sending its shares down 9 percent. Smucker, like other U.S. food companies, has been battling higher freight costs as well as intense competition from several private label brands in a number of categories where it operates.

Pennsylvania will begin enforcing tougher air pollution standards on its booming natural gas industry, the governor's office said Thursday, and environmental advocates said the standards will put the state among the leaders in going beyond federal requirements. The new permits will take effect in August and begin requiring the Marcellus Shale exploration industry to use better equipment to reduce methane emissions and other air pollutants, check for leaks more frequently and repair those leaks within a tighter time frame.

