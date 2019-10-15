The updated forecast was prepared for the fall meetings this week of the 189-nation IMF and its complementary lending organization, the World Bank.

The new forecast predicts global growth of 3 percent this year, down 0.2 percentage points from its previous forecast in July and sharply below the 3.6 percent growth of 2018. It would be the weakest year since global growth was a negative 0.1 percent in 2009 as the global economy struggled with the shock waves from the 2008 financial crisis.

For the United States this year, the IMF projects a modest 2.4 percent gain, down from 2.9 percent in 2018.

Next year, the fund foresees a rebound for the world economy to 3.4 percent growth but a further slowdown in the United States to 2.1 percent.

Associated Press

FEDERAL RESERVE

Inflation expectations drop, survey shows

A gauge of inflation expectations from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York fell in September to the lowest level in data going back to 2013, the latest sign of weakness that could raise concerns among central bankers already fretting over muted price pressures.

The measure of inflation expectations three years from now slipped to 2.4 percent last month from 2.5 percent in August, according to the New York Fed’s monthly survey of consumer expectations published Tuesday.

Fed officials cut interest rates at their two most recent policy meetings in July and September — the first such cuts since the 2008 financial crisis — in part due to inflation, which has undershot their 2 percent target throughout most of the current economic expansion. Investors expect another rate cut when policymakers gather starting Oct. 29.

Bloomberg News

Also in Business

New Jersey will raise its minimum wage for most employees by $1 to $11 an hour in January. The move is part of a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy (D) in February that increases the minimum wage incrementally until it reaches $15 in 2024 for most employees. Before the measure took effect in July, the minimum wage was $8.85. The law allows a longer phase-in for seasonal, farm and small-business workers. Their minimum wage will increase to $10.30 an hour on Jan. 1, and won't reach $15 until 2027.

Deutsche Lufthansa's Swiss airline grounded its fleet of Airbus SE A220 jets after diverting a flight from London to Geneva due an engine fault, the latest technical issue with the turbines made by Pratt & Whitney. The carrier suspended flights of the model to carry out inspections, according to a spokesman. Swiss operates 29 A220s, making it the biggest operator in the world of the aircraft. The grounding will affect a quarter of its fleet and will lead to cancellations.

Johnson & Johnson’s third-quarter profit jumped 23 percent, beating Wall Street forecasts, thanks to higher sales of its key medicines for cancer and immune disorders and an acquisition-related charge a year earlier. J&J on Tuesday reported net income of $4.83 billion, or $1.81 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.12 per share, topping projections for $2, according to a survey of analysts by Zacks Investment Research. The company forecast 2019 per-share earnings of $8.62 to $8.67, after adjustments for one-time items, and revenue of between $81.8 billion and $82.3 billion.

From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases retail sales data for September.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases business inventories for August.

10 a.m.: National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for October.

2 p.m.: Federal Reserve releases its beige book.

4 p.m.: Treasury releases international money flows data for August.

Earnings: Bank of America, CSX, Netflix.

