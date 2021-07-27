Overall, the IMF said Tuesday that it expects the global economy to expand 6 percent this year — a dramatic bounce-back from the 3.2 percent contraction in the pandemic year of 2020. The IMF’s forecast, unchanged from its previous estimate in April, would mark the fastest calendar-year global growth in records dating to 1980.
Beneath the worldwide number, however, a gap between the vaccine haves and have-nots is widening. The IMF expects advanced economies to grow 5.6 percent this year, an upgrade from the 5.1 percent it forecast in April, fueled by the recovery of consumers and businesses. But it downgraded its 2021 forecast for emerging market and developing countries to 6.3 percent from its April forecast of 6.7 percent.
The United States is expected to register 7 percent growth this year, a sharp reversal from last year’s 3.5 percent drop and an upgrade from the 6.4 percent growth the IMF had forecast for 2021 in April.
— Associated Press
LABOR
UAW gets $1 million for ex-chief's house
The United Auto Workers union says it got $1.1 million for a lakefront house in northern Michigan that was being built for a former president who was sentenced to prison in a federal corruption probe.
Cabin 4 at a UAW conference center on Black Lake was being built for Dennis Williams, who retired in 2018 and in May was sentenced to 21 months in prison in an embezzlement scandal. The property was originally listed at $1.3 million.
Union spokesman Brian Rothenberg said he would check to see if the union covered its costs with the sale, which closed Friday. Money will go to the union’s general fund, he said.
“This sale rights a wrong from the past, and I want each and every one of you to know that we continue to implement ethics reforms throughout the organization,” President Ray Curry wrote in a note to members Tuesday.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
U.S. consumer confidence was largely unchanged between June and July, holding to the lofty heights near the beginning of 2020, just before the pandemic throttled global economies. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index inched up in July to 129.1, above last month’s reading of 128.9. It’s the sixth straight month that the measurement has risen.
United Parcel Service said Tuesday that its second-quarter domestic volume fell 2.9 percent, with ground — composed largely of e-commerce deliveries — dropping 4 percent versus the year earlier. The stock closed down 7 percent, at $195 per share. The share price decline was despite second-quarter profit and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates. Total revenue jumped 14.5 percent to $23.42 billion, beating a forecast $23.24 billion.
Jay-Z and Will Smith are backing a start-up that helps renters build credit until they can buy a home. The start-up is raising $165 million from a group of investors that includes Sequoia Capital, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Will Smith’s Dreamers VC. Landis Technologies, founded by Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit, caters to would-be homeowners who can’t afford to buy. The company purchases a house and rents it to the client until they can qualify for a mortgage. The client can buy it back at a predetermined price up to two years after the initial acquisition.
The first of five former eBay employees who were convicted of running an elaborate cyberstalking conspiracy against a couple who put out an e-commerce newsletter was sentenced to 18 months in prison for his role in the plot. Former senior global security manager Philip Cooke, who spent 27 years with the Santa Clara, Calif., police department before going to work for eBay, was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Boston.
— From news reports
Coming today
2 p.m.: Federal Reserve statement and economic forecast.
Earnings: Boeing, Facebook, Ford, McDonald's, Pfizer.