House Democrats’ new impeachment inquiry threatens to overtake Capitol Hill and chill legislating on other fronts, deepening partisan divisions and mistrust between lawmakers and administration officials who have already struggled to secure deals on spending and trade.

President Trump’s top agenda item, a rewrite of the 1994 trade deal between Mexico, Canada and the United States, could be the first victim.

The formal impeachment inquiry, announced Tuesday, will test whether congressional Democrats and the White House can attempt to continue governing on other matters. Numerous Republicans have said the impeachment inquiry changes everything.

Democrats are trying to forge ahead, multitasking on trade and budget talks while also preparing for impeachment.

The immediate impact of this new dynamic will be felt on spending and trade decisions.

The White House and lawmakers must agree to a new spending deal by Nov. 21, and prospects for an easy resolution were already dim because of a fight over border wall funding. And the White House wanted Congress to pass a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada by the end of this autumn, a timeline that could now be impossible to meet.

The awkward balance was on display Wednesday morning, when House Democrats met to discuss their concerns over the revised North American Free Trade Agreement. They are trying to negotiate changes with the White House, but the meeting came less than 24 hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said an impeachment inquiry into Trump would proceed.

White House officials have spent months trying to assuage the concerns of House Democrats’ and labor unions in order to ratify the new trade deal, but several key elements remain unresolved. Democrats remain unconvinced that new labor rules will be adequately enforced, for example, and they have sought assurances from Trump.

The chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), issued a stark warning that the new trade deal, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, was now at risk because of impeachment politics.

“If Democrats use impeachment proceedings as a basis to not act on policy that will directly benefit Americans like the USMCA or lowering prescription drug prices, that would prove they’re more interested in politics and opposing the president at all costs than serving the American people,” Grassley said in a statement after Pelosi announced the opening of a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday evening.

The White House also issued a dire admonition following Pelosi’s announcement, flatly stating that all chances for legislative wins were off the table.

“House Democrats have destroyed any chances of legislative progress for the people of this country by continuing to focus all their energy on partisan political attacks,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “Their attacks on the President and his agenda are not only partisan and pathetic, they are in dereliction of their Constitutional duty.”

In a research note, the financial firm Raymond James & Associates offered a similarly stark assessment.

“Legislating is dead. The idea of bipartisan action on drug pricing, infrastructure, and potentially the passage of the USMCA . . . are dead until after the 2020 election,” the firm wrote.

But that view isn’t unanimous.

“There could be a lane for USMCA approval to show that Congress can get things done while the investigations continue,” said Dan Ujczo, a trade attorney with Dickinson Wright. And there could be precedent for this.

Congress has juggled trade and impeachment questions in the past. In 1973, House lawmakers passed what became the Trade Act of 1974 even as their impeachment inquiry of President Richard M. Nixon was getting underway, said Rufus Yerxa, president of the National Foreign Trade Council.

The White House on Wednesday tried to send signals that Trump would be able to proceed on parts of his agenda without any cooperation from Congress. Trump said, without offering any evidence, that a trade deal with China could happen much sooner than he had let on just last week.

“They want to make a deal very badly,” Trump told reporters. “It could happen. It could happen sooner than you think.”

White House officials are planning to negotiate with Chinese officials next week.

This was a stark difference from his tone last week. Standing alongside the visiting Australian prime minister, the president had insisted that he would not settle for the “partial deal” some analysts say is all that can be achieved this year.

“I’m looking for a complete deal,” Trump said at the time.

Similarly, Trump on Wednesday announced plans to broker a final trade agreement with Japan at a later date. White House officials had hoped to be able to announce the final details on the trade package Wednesday, but they were not able to resolve all of their differences.

Trump has had an even harder time ironing out differences with lawmakers.

Prospects for action on issues such as drug prices, infrastructure or guns were already slim at best on Capitol Hill as campaigning intensified ahead of the 2020 election. With impeachment in the headlines, those issues appear dead for good.

But trade was the one area where bipartisan negotiations had appeared to be proceeding on a positive, if sluggish, trajectory. The issue offered the prospect for a win for both Trump and Democrats. Trump campaigned in 2016 on getting rid of NAFTA and producing a better deal in its place. Many Democrats hoped for a deal that would offer better protections for workers and improved and enforceable standards on the environment and other matters.

Indeed, some House moderates who’ve yet to back impeachment said that now more than ever they want to be able to show constituents that they’re able to produce bipartisan accomplishments even with the Capitol in the throes of a constitutional clash with the White House.

“That’s always a priority for me, but probably even more so now . . . to show the people who sent me here that I’m willing and able to transcend party to do what’s right for the American people,” said Rep. Ben McAdams (D-Utah), a freshman moderate who has not backed the impeachment inquiry. “I’m eager to get it up for a vote,” McAdams said of the trade deal.

Outside supporters of the trade deal were also hoping that moderate Democrats’ desire for a win on trade could serve as a powerful inducement to Democratic leaders to push forward on the issue. The administration official leading the negotiations, Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer, has managed to maintain good relations with House Democrats thus far despite the partisan clashes that have become a constant between Democrats and the Trump administration.

“Moderate freshman Democrats still need to prove to their constituents that they can work across party lines to create jobs and grow the economy,” said Phil Cox, co-chair of the advocacy group Trade Works for America. “The chaos of Washington should not stand in the way of delivering a win for American workers.”

Failure on trade would be a blow to Trump and lawmakers of both parties. But Congress faces one task it cannot shirk: funding the government to prevent another shutdown like the one that crippled Washington and the nation for 35 days last winter.

And that job, too, could become tougher in a Washington overtaken by impeachment, said Senate Appropriations Chairman Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.).

“I was here before when the House impeached [President Bill] Clinton and . . . it becomes the order of the day,” Shelby said. “It would sure take priority.”

With negotiations hung up over funding for Trump’s border wall, among other issues, the House has passed a short-term “continuing resolution” that will extend government funding through Nov. 21. The Senate is expected to pass the same stopgap funding bill this week, days ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline when government funding would run out.

The short-term spending bill punts a larger fight over the border wall until just before Thanksgiving while giving lawmakers more time to haggle over spending levels for the Pentagon and domestic agencies. But Shelby said that with impeachment underway, he would have less hope of reaching a deal with Democrats on funding the government and instead would anticipate short-term bills that keep existing spending levels in place.

“I think we would probably be facing more and more continuing resolutions,” Shelby said. That’s an outcome lawmakers of both parties hope to avoid, since it would mean flat funding for the military as well as the domestic programs backed by Democrats.

Still, congressional leaders insisted that impeachment or no, their work would continue.

“We’re going to keep our eye on the ball and keep doing the business that the people sent us here to do,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told reporters Wednesday.