Speaking on the south lawn of the White House, the president added to confusion over the state of the rollercoaster talks. He denied reports — which the White House had confirmed one day earlier — that he had agreed to remove some tariffs as part of an initial deal.

“I haven’t agreed to anything,” Trump told reporters. “China would like to get somewhat of a rollback, not a complete rollback because they know I won’t do it.”

The president’s remarks appeared to conflict with those of his National Economic Council director, Larry Kudlow. On Thursday, Kudlow confirmed the Chinese Commerce Ministry’s claim of a tariff accord, telling Bloomberg: “If there’s a Phase 1 trade deal, there are going to be tariff agreements and concessions.”

White House officials speaking privately also confirmed the Chinese statement.

Chinese officials have insisted that any deal must include the immediate removal of some tariffs and a path toward the elimination of all of the levies Trump has imposed since March of last year.

The president turned to tariffs last year to force China to abandon trade practices, especially in the high-technology area, that disadvantaged American companies.

The U.S. currently levies tariffs on roughly $360 billion in Chinese imports and plans to extend the import fees to everything Americans buy from China starting December 15.

Many administration officials opposed Trump’s decision to impose those tariffs on roughly $160 billion in products, including popular consumer goods such as smartphones and laptop computers. The president now is seen as willing to scrap them.

Chinese officials also want the United States to lift the 15 percent tariff that Trump imposed Sept. 1 on about $112 billion in imports. In return, the administration is demanding that Beijing agree to more extensive intellectual property safeguards, according to two people familiar with the talks.

Trump’s whirlwind morning left unclear the state of the talks four weeks after he had announced an “agreement in principle” on an initial deal. Speaking in the Oval Office during a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, the president on October 11 called the partial deal “substantial” and said it would pave the way for additional agreements in subsequent talks.

In return for cancelling a planned October 15 increase in tariffs on Chinese products, Trump said he had secured Beijing’s promise to make annual purchases of $40 billion to $50 billion worth of American crops.

China also had agreed to toughen protections for intellectual property, open its financial services market to foreign companies and to foreclose depressing the value of its currency to gain a trade advantage, administration officials said.

The White House released no written details of the claimed agreement. But the president said a formal text would soon be prepared.

“I don’t think it should be a problem, getting it papered,” he said at the time, adding that he expected that to occur over the next four weeks.

Four weeks later, the talks are shrouded in uncertainty. Initial plans for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the “phase one” deal on the sidelines of an Asian-Pacific summit in Santiago, Chile, next weekend have been abandoned.

The president Friday repeated his claim that any signing ceremony will be held in the U.S., possibly in Iowa or elsewhere in “farm country,” he said. Other U.S. officials have suggested alternative venues in Europe.

As prospects for a ceasefire in the 19-month U.S.-China trade war rose over the past month, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained almost 6 percent. Friday’s blizzard of contradictory remarks caused a modest dip in stock prices.

The latest exchange over tariffs began with a Chinese Commerce Ministry statement Thursday in Beijing.

“If the two parties reach the first-phase agreement, they should, in accordance with the contents of the agreement, simultaneously and proportionally cancel the tariffs that were already raised,” Gao Feng, a ministry spokesman, said. “This is an important condition for reaching an agreement...China’s position has been consistent and clear: The trade war was started by raising tariffs, and so it should be ended by canceling them.”

Robert E. Lighthizer, the U.S. trade representative, is pushing China to accept an enforcement mechanism that would condition tariff reductions on Chinese implementation of the agreement. Tariffs would fall — or rise — depending upon whether Beijing complied with specific terms, said one person familiar with the talks.

In response to the president’s comments, Hu Xijin, the editor of China’s nationalist Global Times newspaper, tweeted: “What’s certain is that if there’s no rollback of tariffs, there will be no phase 1deal.”

