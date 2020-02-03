And the second is that the Super Bowl, Punxsutawney’s favorite rodent and the stock market all get enveloped by widely disseminated predictions that tend not to be terribly reliable.

Super Bowl first.

In the two weeks between the end of the conference championship games and Super Sunday, we get bombarded by predictions and opinions about what’s going to happen and why.

But after the game is over, how often do you see people whose predictions were proved wrong own up to the errors and try to figure out where they went awry?

Judging from the Super Bowl media that I’ve consumed over the decades, the answer is, “not very much.”

On the groundhog front, it turns out that Punxsutawney Phil, who made his 134th prediction on Sunday, has a pretty dreadful record of predicting when winter will end.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Phil’s been right on only four of his last10 predictions.

This .400 record would be a great batting average for a baseball player, but it’s a pretty wretched record for a supposed oracle.

The StormFax Almanac rates Phil’s long-term record even lower than NOAA does: at 39 percent from Phil’s first appearance, in 1887, through 2019.

The fact that the Phil’s predictions are totally useless doesn’t stop people from gathering in Gobbler’s Knob. The point of going, of course, isn’t the predictions — it’s the spectacle.

Which brings us to the U.S. stock market, whose origin I’m dating to 1790, the year the Philadelphia Stock Exchange opened. Hence my Roman numerals totaling 230. (The newbie New York Stock Exchange didn’t open until 1792.)

If you read or watch coverage of the financial markets, you’ll notice that every day that stock markets are open, there are stories that purport to explain what happened and why.

Then the next day, should the market head in the other direction — which happens a lot — there are new stories purporting to explain why that happened. And except in rare cases, you almost never see stories that pose the question of whether previous stories were based on flawed information.

Back when I was a young business writer — I’ve been at this for more than 50 years — I used to ask my bosses why we ran daily stock market stories except when there were sizable moves that were clearly attributable, at least in part, to dramatic, unexpected events.

The answer, of course, was that people really wanted to read about the market’s daily moves, so we’d write about them. Or as some of us used to say, “When the ducks quack, feed them.”

Last week was a classic example of why trying to figure out what markets are going to do on a day-by-day basis is so maddening. And why I sympathize with my journalistic colleagues who find themselves producing daily markets coverage.

Consider the numbers posted by an underappreciated market indicator, the Wilshire 5000 total U.S. stock market index. (I like using the W5K because unlike the Dow industrials or even the S&P 500, it can’t be skewed by the performance of one or two stocks.)

Stocks fell $525 billion (1.52 percent) on Monday; rose $350 billion (0.99 percent) on Tuesday; lost $25 billion on Wednesday; rose $100 billion on Thursday; and then fell a whopping $600 billion (1.74 percent) on Friday.

In other words, every down day was followed by an up day, and vice versa.

If I’d had to try to explain the daily movements and why they were the reverse of the previous day, I’d have had to tear out some of my few remaining hairs.

Friday’s fall was attributed to the spreading of the coronavirus, which is having an impact on China, the world’s second-largest economy, and seems to be spreading beyond China’s borders.

As I write this, the news is that the coronavirus is going to seriously damage China’s economy and is going to be a big problem for the world economy. Which, by implication, would mean a big problem for the world’s stock markets, as well.

I don’t pretend to be a stock market genius — if I were, I’d be a multibillionaire rather than a business columnist.

But I’ll bet you that by the time this is finished, the coronavirus — serious as it is, especially if you or your loved ones are exposed to it in any way — will be a lot less serious than doomsayers are now predicting.

We’ve been in a bull market, with few interruptions, for almost 11 years — U.S. stocks bottomed on March 9, 2009 — so it’s not surprising to see stocks sink because of coronavirus fears.

But nothing goes on forever, despite what you may read or hear today or tomorrow or sometime during this week.

So let me repeat what I consider an eternal verity for those of us (including me) who are amateur investors.

Don’t let daily news stampede you into selling or buying. Don’t try to out-trade the market.

Make sure that you have a strong enough stomach and a strong enough personal balance sheet to stay the course.

And, above all, don’t put away your winter clothing early because of Punxsutawney Phil’s latest prediction. Judging from history, there’s an LXI percent chance that he’s wrong.