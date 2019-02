US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L) leaves after his meeting with French Finance and Economy minister Bruno Le Maire (R) at The Economy Ministry in Paris on February 27, 2019. (Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images)

The French government on Tuesday announced U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin would meet with French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris and hold a press conference with finance minister Bruno Le Maire.

It marked a major diplomatic excursion for the public official whose signature is stamped on American currency. But the Treasury Department had never announced that Mnuchin was even leaving the country. On Friday, when Treasury revealed its public engagements for this week, it suggested Mnuchin wouldn’t make a single one.

“It’s both unusual and seemed unnecessary” for Treasury not to disclose such a trip, said Phillip Swagel, who was a senior Treasury official during the George W. Bush administration.

He said the idea of Mnuchin going to Europe “seemed like a perfectly reasonable thing to do,” but he couldn’t explain why Treasury didn’t announce it beforehand. Jared Bernstein, former chief economist to Vice President Joseph Biden, called the lack of disclosure “unprecedented given my historical knowledge.”

Mnuchin’s trip, parts of which he has now chronicled on social media, is the latest in a string of events that show he is continuing to do things his own way, at times avoiding public scrutiny even if that has traditionally been part of the job.

Treasury Department spokesmen declined to comment for this article.

Just this week, one of Treasury’s two inspector generals released an analysis of the new tax law Tuesday but withheld “information reflecting [the Internal Revenue Service’s] decisionmaking process.”

A full, unredacted version of the report was released Wednesday by House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal (D-Mass.).

It revealed that Mnuchin had personally played a role in crafting a press release about a controversial element of the 2017 tax law. The inspector general’s office found nothing out of the ordinary with Mnuchin’s involvement, and a spokesman later said the information was withheld “in accordance with federal disclosure law.”

In addition to taking a trip that wasn’t announced, he has at times made comments that weren’t easily easily explained.

Last week, after meeting with Chinese officials, Mnuchin said the United States and China had reached a “one of the strongest agreements ever on currency,” a development that would have represented a major accord between the two countries. But U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Congress on Wednesday that in fact no agreement on currency had been finalized.

Similarly, Mnuchin issued an unusual statement on Dec. 23, a Sunday, stipulating he had spoken to the heads of the largest U.S. banks and had been assured the companies had ample money to lend. This announcement spooked investors, in part because no one had questioned whether the companies needed help with funding.

Mnuchin was Trump’s finance chairman during the 2016 campaign and did not have experience in government before he was confirmed by the Senate 53-47. He is known for lavishing praise on Trump and has steadfastly refused to criticize the president, even when other top administration officials have grown uncomfortable with policies or comments. After Trump delivered his State of the Union address earlier this month, Mnuchin called the comments an “inspiration” and “inspiring” in a series of Twitter posts.

He played a central role in helping Republicans enact a major package of tax cuts in 2017, but he has at times put his own stamp on the job, even if that has left some people scratching their head.

For example, Mnuchin met with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman 19 days after journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered at the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Democrats and Republicans have accused the Trump administration of failing to hold top officials in the Saudi government responsible for the death. Mnuchin’s meeting that day, like his meeting in France, was announced by a foreign government, not by Treasury.

Mnuchin is a former financial executive and Hollywood producer, a bicoastal banker who won the Treasury job because he had secured Trump’s trust. Trump brought in a number of people to top jobs who lacked high-level government experience before, saying it was good to bring people into the government before.

“There’s a way in which a lot of these folks still act like they are in the private sector,” Bernstein said. “Sometimes that can be refreshing because the restraints can be kind of dumb, but it can also be offputting.”

News reports from Paris suggest Mnuchin talked about the North Korea talks as well as the ongoing China trade negotiations. The visit comes at a pivotal time for Mnuchin, as he is trying to secure support from European leaders for one of his deputies, David Malpass, to become president of the World Bank. It couldn’t be learned the extent to which that was discussed during the visit, though Malpass was seated beside Mnuchin at the meeting with Macron, according to a photograph posted on Mnuchin’s Twitter account.

Even though a number of foreign leaders have expressed exasperation with Trump, Mnuchin has developed a rapport with his foreign counterparts. France is hosting a major summit of world leaders later this year, known as the G-7, and a number of countries have been anxious to know whether Trump will soften his protectionist trade agenda.

Mnuchin has also faced pressure domestically this year.

Neal’s committee tried to summon the Treasury chief to testify during the government shutdown, but Mnuchin declined.

Meanwhile, Treasury officials have sought to push back on criticism of the 2017 tax cuts, as new data has shown a significant drop in the number of people who are receiving tax refunds. Treasury officials have said this is because more Americans are seeing the benefits of the tax cuts in their regular paychecks and don’t need a big adjustment when they file tax returns each year.

Mnuchin’s standing with Trump appeared to dim late last year, when Trump leveled a series of blistering attacks at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome H. Powell. Trump was angry at the Fed chief for slowly raising interest rates, and the president said this was hurting the stock market and economic growth.

Mnuchin strongly recommended Powell for the post, and Trump blamed Mnuchin in part for the pick. That fury seems to have ebbed in recent weeks, though, as the Fed has paused its interest rate increases, the stock market has recovered strongly, and Mnuchin has played a role in trying to help Trump reach the trade deal with China, according to past and current administration officials, who weren’t authorized to disclose the internal deliberations publicily.

Mnuchin could soon be navigating even more of this on his own soon. If the World Bank’s board agrees to appoint Malpass as head of the international institution, Mnuchin will have even fewer top-level advisers at an agency that is relatively understaffed compared with his predecessors.

On Friday, a congressional suspension of the government’s borrowing limit expires. That means Mnuchin will have until September or October to manage the country’s finances before it could begin falling behind on its payments, something that could trigger a financial crisis. Mnuchin has also signaled that he wants to work on an overhaul of the housing finance system this year, but his staff is stretched thin on a number of other projects.

Even though Mnuchin’s trip wasn’t announced in advance, he wasn’t able to avoid the press completely. On Wednesday evening, he attended a cocktail party hosted by the U.S. ambassador to France, Jamie McCourt, which was meant to recognize fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and her work to commemorate the Statue of Liberty. Von Fustenberg was a big supporter of Trump’s 2016 rival, Hillary Clinton, and she seemed taken aback at Mnuchin’s attendance at the party.

Approached by a Washington Post reporter at the party, Mnuchin said he was in Paris for a series of meetings and spoke about the importance of the two country’s historic relationship. Mnuchin said he would be attending an event in London on Thursday at the invitation of top officials from Jordan, another public appearance Treasury had not revealed until this week.

- Robin Givhan contributed to this report.