A former corporate lawyer for J. Crew Group who led the clothing company through its bankruptcy says she was humiliated and fired after she developed hearing loss. Maria DiLorenzo, who served as general counsel from 2015 until she was fired last month, sued J. Crew in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday, alleging she was marginalized after being diagnosed with a medical condition in June 2020 that rendered her deaf in one ear and caused vertigo. Representatives from J. Crew didn't immediately respond.