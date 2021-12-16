The trade group and the 14 companies said the state is doing so through a novel measure that former Democratic governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law in July that seeks to overcome legal hurdles that have largely prevented such lawsuits.
Other gun manufacturers suing include Glock and Beretta USA.
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) vowed to defend the law, saying the “gun lobby is trying to exert total control over this country and thwart common-sense efforts to protect lives.”
The law was enacted amid a series of mass shootings nationally. It allows firearm sellers, manufacturers and distributors to be sued by the state, cities or individuals for creating a “public nuisance” that endangers the public’s safety and health.
The gun industry group argues that the law wrongly imposes liability on companies operating anywhere in the country that make, sell or market guns or ammunition that are misused by criminals in New York.
The lawsuit contends the New York measure violates the U.S. Constitution by seeking to override a 2005 federal law, the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, that provides gun manufacturers protection from lawsuits over their products’ misuse.
The group also contended the measure unconstitutionally regulates interstate commerce and infringes on the gun companies’ due process rights.
— Reuters
TRANSPORTATION
Uber to test driverless food delivery program
Uber Technologies plans to launch a driverless food-delivery pilot program in the U.S. next year, the company announced on Thursday.
The ride-hailing giant is partnering with Motional, an autonomous driving joint venture between Hyundai Motor and Aptiv, to test Uber Eats deliveries in California. The pilot, which is Uber’s first foray into driverless deliveries, will be rolled out in Santa Monica to customers ordering from the Uber Eats app.
Ride-hailing competitor Lyft also teamed up with Motional to test self-driving taxi rides in Las Vegas and expects customers will be able to use its app to hail autonomous vehicles starting in 2023.
“Our consumers and merchant partners have come to expect convenience, reliability and innovation from Uber, and this collaboration represents a huge opportunity to meet — and exceed — those expectations,” Sarfraz Maredia, vice president and head of Uber Eats in the United States and Canada, said in a statement.
Last year, Uber sold its self-driving car division to Aurora Innovation and took a stake in the start-up, pulling back from its vision for a fleet of autonomous taxis.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
A former corporate lawyer for J. Crew Group who led the clothing company through its bankruptcy says she was humiliated and fired after she developed hearing loss. Maria DiLorenzo, who served as general counsel from 2015 until she was fired last month, sued J. Crew in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday, alleging she was marginalized after being diagnosed with a medical condition in June 2020 that rendered her deaf in one ear and caused vertigo. Representatives from J. Crew didn't immediately respond.
Alphabet's Google is facing potentially heavy fines in Russia after a court ruled it must unblock the YouTube account of a television channel owned by a sanctioned ally of President Vladimir Putin. The Moscow Ninth Arbitration Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld an April ruling that ordered the U.S. technology giant to restore the Tsargrad account or face a daily fine, the channel said in a statement Thursday. Settlement talks between the two sides failed to yield a deal in August. A Google representative in Moscow confirmed the judgment and declined further comment.
China Fortune Land Development said it has been unable to get hold of a money manager that it gave $313 million for investment, the latest blow for the debt-laden developer. Fortune Land has "lost contact" with China Create Capital, a British Virgin Islands-registered firm to which it handed over $313 million in 2018 in hopes of receiving an annual return of 7 percent to 10 percent through 2022, it said in a filing with the Shanghai bourse late on Wednesday.
Delta Air Lines no longer expects to lose money in the fourth quarter with travel during the holiday season heating up. The company said Thursday that it now foresees an adjusted profit of approximately $200 million in the final quarter of the year. In October, Delta cautioned that it expected a "modest" loss in the fourth quarter because of rising fuel prices. Shortly after the company issued that forecast, however, crude prices that had been soaring throughout the year began to ease. At the same time, demand for airline tickets is strengthening.
— From news services