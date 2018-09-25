TECHNOLOGY

Instagram co-founders to leave company

The co-founders of the photo-sharing app Instagram, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, said late Monday they’re exiting the company that they sold to Facebook six years ago, the latest chapter in an extended shake-up of the social media giant.

Systrom and Krieger submitted their resignations to Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg and plan to leave in the coming weeks, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Facebook plans to tap Adam Mossieri, a Zuckerberg loyalist and the former vice president of Facebook News Feed, to run Instagram, according to the person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk about the matter freely.

“We’re planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again,” Systrom wrote in a blog post. “Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that’s what we plan to do.”

The departure of two popular executives who eight years ago built Instagram from scratch is likely to affect morale and add to Facebook’s growing list of troubles, which includes fighting disinformation and Russian interference in U.S. elections.

The two had clashed with Zuckerberg in recent months, the person said.

Facebook bought Instagram for $1 billion in 2012.

— Elizabeth Dwoskin

RESTAURANT INDUSTRY

Arby's parent buys Sonic burger chain

Arby’s parent Inspire Brands announced Tuesday that it had agreed to acquire Sonic in a deal valued at about $2.3 billion, adding more than 3,600 locations of the burger chain to a portfolio that includes Buffalo Wild Wings and Rusty Taco.

The deal would give Inspire, controlled by private equity firm Roark Capital, a total of about 8,200 locations and make it one of the 10 largest restaurant companies in the United States by that measure.

That scale could help Sonic compete in an industry where it has been squeezed by competition from bigger rivals including McDonald’s, Burger King and Yum! Brands, which operates KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

Inspire said in a statement that Sonic will still operate as an independent brand.

— Bloomberg News

HOUSING

Home prices rose at sluggish pace in July

U.S. home prices rose in July at the slowest pace in 10 months as climbing mortgage rates become a more significant factor for a growing number of prospective buyers.

The Standard & Poor’s CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index increased 5.9 percent in July compared with a year earlier, down from a 6.4 percent annual gain the previous month.

Home prices are rising at twice the rate of wages, probably contributing to a cooling in the market this year. Sales of existing homes have dropped 1.5 percent in the past 12 months. Mortgage rates last week reached their highest level since May.

Las Vegas, Seattle and San Francisco reported the biggest annual gains, with all three cities seeing double-digit increases. Yet in 15 of 20 cities, price gains were smaller in July than in the same month a year earlier.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Dunkin’ Donuts said Tuesday it plans to rebrand itself as “Dunkin’ ” as part of new chief executive Dave Hoffman’s plans to bring beverages and breakfast meals to the forefront of the chain’s menu. “The new branding conveys the company’s focus on serving great coffee fast, while . . . retaining its familiar pink and orange colors and iconic font,” the company said. The company, whose recent sales have been powered by breakfast and beverage items, said the new name would go into effect in January.

UBS Group's investment bank said Tuesday that Andrea Orcel, the top rainmaker at a business that's lost much of its clout in a shift toward wealth management, is leaving to become chief executive of Spain's Banco Santander. The Swiss bank promoted two internal candidates to jointly lead the investment bank, splitting the role held by Orcel. Piero Novelli, currently executive chairman of corporate client solutions, will focus on advising clients on capital raisings and mergers and acquisitions. Robert Karofsky, the bank's global head of equities, will oversee trading. Orcel, who has been with UBS for six years, was once seen as a potential candidate to replace Sergio Ermotti as CEO.

From news reports

