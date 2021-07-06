It’s the 13th straight month of expansion in the services sector following a two-month contraction in April and May of last year as businesses were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
After five consecutive months of expansion, the employment index fell into contraction territory in June with a reading of 49.3, down from May’s 55.3, suggesting many companies are still struggling to hire enough workers.
Comments from respondents continued to focus on supply chain issues, supply shortages and staffing difficulties.
— Associated Press
COURTS
Experts say Brockman competent for trial
Three court-appointed experts determined that billionaire Robert Brockman is competent to stand trial in the largest tax-evasion case in U.S. history, despite his claims of dementia, prosecutors said in a court filing.
If the findings are confirmed by a judge in Houston, the 80-year-old former chief executive of software maker Reynolds & Reynolds would be tried on charges that he evaded taxes on $2 billion in income and laundered money. Brockman’s lawyers say dementia has left him unable to aid in his defense.
Prosecutors disclosed the findings of the experts in response to a Brockman filing, which sought an eight-week extension to an Aug. 6 deadline for defense lawyers to file expert reports. Brockman’s lawyers said a geriatric psychiatrist advised that they need time for more medical examinations relating to his competency because of his “recent hospitalizations and current health condition.”
U.S. District Judge George C. Hanks Jr. has scheduled a competency hearing for September.
— Bloomberg News
WALL STREET
Nexdoor plans IPO in acquisition deal
Nextdoor will go public through a special purpose acquisition company in a deal expected to value the local social network at $4.3 billion.
The company will merge with Khosla Ventures Acquisition, a blank-check vehicle created by the venture capital firm of billionaire Vinod Khosla, the companies said in a statement Tuesday. Nextdoor will be listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol KIND.
Nextdoor, founded in 2008 with the goal of creating a sort of local version of Facebook, serves as a venue for people to organize events, chronicle local raccoon sightings and report suspicious activity. Critics have said it frequently facilitates racial profiling and a culture of fear.
— Bloomberg News
Also in Business
Nintendo announced a new Switch gaming device for release Oct. 8, a long-awaited $350 gadget that will succeed its popular console and likely catalyze a wave of new software and holiday season sales. The new device marks the first hardware upgrade to the console originally released in 2017 for $299. It features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 gigabytes of internal storage and enhanced audio, according to a statement from the company Tuesday.
Outbrain, the Web recommendation platform that filed for an initial public offering in the United States last month, said Tuesday it had raised $200 million in funding from Boston-based investment manager Baupost Group. The company did not disclose a valuation at which the new capital was raised. Outbrain, founded in 2006, partners with publishers and marketers in more than 55 countries. Its technology connects advertisers to audiences to grow their business through recommendation feeds on websites.
Grubhub is turning to Russia’s leading Internet company to field a fleet of robots to deliver munchies to college students. Yandex NV’s self-driving unit will deploy suitcase-sized robots that have been in use in Russia since last year as part of Grubhub’s campus delivery program, which covers over 250 colleges around the United States, the Moscow-based company said in a statement. The robots will be rolled out at some campuses in the fall semester.
— From news reports