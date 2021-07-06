Outbrain, the Web recommendation platform that filed for an initial public offering in the United States last month, said Tuesday it had raised $200 million in funding from Boston-based investment manager Baupost Group. The company did not disclose a valuation at which the new capital was raised. Outbrain, founded in 2006, partners with publishers and marketers in more than 55 countries. Its technology connects advertisers to audiences to grow their business through recommendation feeds on websites.