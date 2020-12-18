(Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

America’s second-largest employer has been criticized for its treatment of workers as Bezos’s wealth has surged. The New York retirement fund cited alleged discrimination against the company’s Black and Latino workers; their low wages and exposure to dangerous working conditions, including the coronavirus; and air pollution from distribution facilities in minority neighborhoods.

“Amazon has said it stands with the nationwide movement to identify and bring an end to systemic racism, yet it continues to face claims of racial discrimination,” said Thomas P. DiNapoli, New York state comptroller and trustee of the retirement fund, which has $226 billion in assets.

Amazon is committed to creating “good jobs” and ensuring “the safety and health of its employees,” the company said in a statement. Among other initiatives, “we actively recruit people from diverse backgrounds to build a supportive and inclusive workplace,” it said.

Oxfam America and the state treasurer’s offices of Vermont and Rhode Island urged Amazon to put an hourly worker on its board. They said Amazon lacks representation from such employees who thoroughly understand the company’s daily operations.

AUTO INDUSTRY

VW faces shortage of key components

Volkswagen said it was facing production slowdowns because of a “massive” supply bottleneck caused by a shortage of semiconductor components for car electronics, as global automobile markets bounce back from the pandemic sales slump.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based carmaker said Thursday that semiconductor makers had reassigned production to consumer electronics during the worst of the slowdown in sales. “However, automobile markets have now recovered significantly and the industry, including the Volkswagen Group, faces a shortage of the electronic components required,” the company said in a statement.

The shortage will affect production at Chinese, North American and European plants during the first quarter of 2021, the company said. Models based on the company’s modular platform under the Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, SEAT and, to a limited extent, Audi brands are affected.

“We are doing everything in our power to minimize lost production and to ensure that normal deliveries to customers can be resumed as rapidly as possible,” said Murat Aksel, Volkswagen’s incoming purchasing chief.

The auto industry is using more semiconductors than ever before while producing new vehicles with electronic features.

The Rockefeller Foundation, established more than a century ago by oil magnate John D. Rockefeller, plans to divest from fossil fuels as it commits more capital to green investments. Under the plan, already underway, Rockefeller is expected to more than halve the portfolio's total exposure to fossil fuels to less than 1 percent.