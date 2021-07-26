Combining Aon and Willis, which rank second and third in revenue behind Marsh & McLennan Cos., would have created a new leader with $20.3 billion in annual revenue, compared with $17.2 billion for Marsh.
Aon will pay a $1 billion termination fee to Willis, the timing and financial impact of which were not immediately clear. Aon will report second-quarter results Friday. Willis said Monday that it would boost share repurchases by $1 billion.
“Despite regulatory momentum around the world, including the recent approval of our combination by the European Commission, we reached an impasse with the U.S. Department of Justice,” Aon chief executive Greg Case said in a statement.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland called the termination “a victory” because of the companies’ role in helping corporations find health and retirement plans for employees. “Employers, in turn, rely on insurance brokers like Aon and Willis Towers Watson for managing the complexities of these health and retirement benefits,” he said.
The Justice Department had argued that the combination would reduce competition and lead to higher prices.
Aon declined to comment. Willis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ENERGY
Shell oil field planned for Gulf of Mexico
Royal Dutch Shell announced plans Monday to develop a new oil field in the Gulf of Mexico, its first major project to get the go-ahead since a Dutch court ordered the energy company to accelerate its carbon emissions reduction targets.
The Whale development, operated by Shell — which owns 60 percent of the project, alongside Chevron with 40 percent — is expected to reach peak production of about 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Shell said in a statement.
Whale, which was discovered in 2017, holds a recoverable resource volume of 490 million barrels of oil equivalent and is scheduled to begin production in 2024.
In May, a court in The Hague ordered Shell to speed up its energy transition plans and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent by 2030, significantly faster than its current plan.
Shell said it will seek ways to accelerate its energy transition strategy and deepen carbon emission cuts, although it plans to appeal the ruling.
The deepwater Whale project will use a platform similar to that of an existing nearby Shell field, Vito, which is expected to reduce the development time and costs, said Wael Sawan, Shell’s head of oil and gas production.
Sales of new U.S. single-family homes tumbled to a 14-month low in June, and sales in the prior month were weaker than initially estimated, suggesting that expensive building materials and the resulting surge in prices for properties were restraining the housing market. New-home sales fell 6.6 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 676,000 units last month, the lowest level since April 2020, the Commerce Department said Monday.
Fidelity International warned companies it invests in that if they don't take sufficient action to combat climate change, the asset manager will vote against management at shareholder meetings beginning next year. The $787.1 billion investment firm announced new policies on climate change and gender diversity Monday that include requirements for portfolio companies to manage their environmental impact, reduce their greenhouse gas emissions and provide specific disclosures about their emissions.
