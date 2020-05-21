Insurers announced the plan after facing lawsuits, political pressure and criticism from customers with business interruption policies over not covering their financial hardships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While these policies may cover revenue losses from lightning strikes or cars crashing into buildings, they either exclude or do not specifically cover a pandemic, despite the business interruption it causes.

The insurance groups said pandemic coverage is “inherently uninsurable.”

Many insurers want future pandemic business coverage to be backed by the U.S. government, but are at odds over how to execute a plan.

Some want a program similar to the government-supported commercial terrorism products that followed the 9/11 attacks and require insurers to pay part of the claims, before U.S. taxpayers take over.

But the groups oppose a cost-sharing plan because pandemics pose a more wide-reaching, long-running risk than a terrorism incident.

Under their proposal for a fully taxpayer-funded plan, payments would be automatically triggered after a U.S. president declares a “viral emergency,” they said.

— Reuters

RESTAURANT INDUSTRY

Starbucks sales recover with openings

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson said sales are recovering as the coffee chain moves toward normalizing its operations.

“Over the last week, we have now regained about 60-65% of prior year comparable U.S. store sales while reopening under modified operations and with reduced hours,” Johnson said in a statement. “In China, we have seen progress as well and our comparable store sales have reached about 80% of prior year levels, reflecting gradual improvements over the past several weeks.”

The coffee giant is being closely watched as a barometer of consumers’ willingness to leave their homes and open their wallets following the shutdown measures that brought much of the economy to a standstill in the United States and beyond.

The Seattle-based chain aims to reopen 90 percent of its U.S. locations by early June, with most limited to drive-through, delivery and pickup at store entries. In some limited cases, it will allow to-go orders to be placed at the counter inside.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Southwest Airlines will continue to limit bookings on its flights through at least July to give passengers space between seats, CEO Gary Kelly told shareholders on Thursday, mirroring a plan by competitor Delta Air Lines. Social distancing on planes has become a topic of debate as airlines weigh safety measures to restore confidence in air travel.

A time-honored tradition at subscription services — hoping lapsed customers don't realize they're still paying every month — is going away at Netflix. The company said on Thursday that it will check if inactive members want to keep the service — and automatically cancel their subscriptions if they don't respond.

The Mall of America, the largest U.S. shopping center, missed two months of payments for a $1.4 billion commercial mortgage-backed security, the latest sign of the devastating impact of pandemic-related shutdowns on the retail industry. Mall owners reported rock-bottom April rent collections, including about 12 percent for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, roughly 20 percent for Brookfield Property Partners and 26 percent for Macerich.

Tesla will give workers at its U.S. car and battery plants the ability to take unpaid leave through the end of the month if they're wary of returning to work, according to an internal memo. The electric-vehicle maker announced the provision along with plans to reinstate its attendance policy starting Friday.

