MetLife to pay penalty over unpaid pensions

U.S. insurer MetLife will pay a $19.75 million penalty to New York State’s insurance regulator after revealing that it had failed to pay pensions to over 13,000 people, the regulator said on Monday.

The New York-based insurer also agreed to return $189 million to individuals in New York whom it owes and has already paid $123 million, the New York State Department of Financial Services said.

“MetLife has agreed to take actions, many of which are already in progress, to improve our procedures to better serve our customers,” a MetLife spokeswoman said in a statement.

The settlement follows an examination by the New York regulator.

In December, MetLife paid $1 million to Massachusetts’s financial regulator to resolve an administrative case involving the pension issue.

Some life insurers, including MetLife, take over corporate pension plans from companies that want to offload them. The insurers then use a group annuity to make regular payments to the retirees who are entitled to benefits under those pensions.

MetLife said in 2017 that it was unable to find thousands of retirees whose pensions it had taken over and had reported the problem to regulators.

Facebook adds rules on E.U. political ads

In its latest effort to fight misinformation and increase transparency on its platforms, Facebook said Monday that it is tightening requirements for political ads in countries in the European Union ahead of bloc-wide elections.

Starting in late March, political ad buyers will need to have their identities confirmed before placing ads, the social media giant said. Each ad will also be entered into a publicly searchable archive with details on who paid for it and the people it has reached.

The rules are similar to those the company put in place last year in the United States, Britain and Brazil.

Hundreds of millions of people in 27 E.U. member countries are set to vote in May for 705 lawmakers in the bloc’s parliament.

Insurance claims from California's deadly November wildfires have topped $11.4 billion. More than $8 billion worth of damage comes from the fire that leveled the town of Paradise and killed 86 people, State Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara said Monday. About $3 billion is from two Southern California wildfires that ignited the same week. Including other major California fires in July, total insurance claims from 2018 neared $12.4 billion.

A federal judge in Florida has ordered $1 billion in payments and fines in a fraud scheme that fleeced thousands of investors. The Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday that the Woodbridge Group of Companies and its former owner were ordered to pay the money to investors as well as civil fines and interest. The commission in 2017 filed an emergency court action against Woodbridge and owner Robert Shapiro claiming the companies falsely lured investors by advertising high returns on loans supposedly made to commercial property owners. In reality, the commission says, Woodbridge made no interest payments and used money from new investors to pay older ones in classic Ponzi-scheme fashion. About 8,400 investors were defrauded.

The Federal Reserve announced Monday it would hold a conference in July to discuss the effectiveness of its stress tests for large banks, as the U.S. central bank considers changes to the critical post-financial crisis tool. The conference, to be held July 9 at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, will focus on the "transparency and effectiveness" of the regular tests of bank books. Top Fed officials have said they are considering changes to the test, which has faced consistent criticism from banks that it is overly complicated and opaque.

