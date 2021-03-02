Target to invest in new stores, remodels

Hertz received a bid from Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management to purchase the rental-car company out of bankruptcy for as much as $4.2 billion, according to court documents. Under the plan, Knighthead and Certares would take control of Hertz when it emerges from its Chapter 11 reorganization, with the final value of the deal dependent on how much existing lenders participate in the financing. The bid is backed by a travel industry-focused investment fund that Knighthead and Certares created last year to take advantage of an expected rebound in companies disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC sued Airborne Wireless Network and the California man it claims secretly controlled the company in a $45 million pump-and-dump scheme. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that Kalistratos “Kelly” Kabilafkas, 45, bought millions of shares of the company’s stock and inflated the stock price through a multimillion-dollar promotional campaign. Then Kabilafkas and a group of associates illegally reaped $23 million by dumping the vastly overpriced shares on the market, according to the regulator. Airborne also fraudulently raised more than $22 million from investors, the SEC said in a complaint filed Monday in Manhattan federal court.

Volvo Cars set a goal to only sell battery cars by 2030, accelerating its plans after sales of electric vehicles surged. The Chinese-owned Swedish brand is rolling out a new lineup of electric cars and unveiled its second battery-only model, the C40 Recharge, on Tuesday. Going one step further than recent rivals’ decisions on EVs, Volvo’s electric vehicles will be available for sale only online, the company said in a statement.

Oscar Health, the health insurance start-up co-founded by Josh Kushner, is seeking as much as $1.18 billion after boosting the price range of its initial public offering. The New York-based company and its existing shareholders are offering 31 million shares at $36 to $38 apiece, according to an updated filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday.