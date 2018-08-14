TECHNOLOGY

Intel finds more flaws in microprocessors

U.S. chipmaker Intel on Tuesday disclosed three more possible flaws in some of its microprocessors that can be exploited to gain access to data from computer memory.

Its Core and Xeon processors were among the affected products, the company said.

“We are not aware of reports that any of these methods have been used in real-world exploits, but this further underscores the need for everyone to adhere to security best practices,” the company said in a blog post.

Intel also released updates to address the issue and said new updates coupled with those released earlier in the year will reduce the risk for users.

In January, the company came under scrutiny after security researchers disclosed flaws that they said could let hackers steal sensitive information from nearly every modern computing device containing chips from Intel, Advanced Micro Devices and ARM Holdings.

— Reuters

BANKING

RBS to pay $4.9 billion in mortgage inquiry

Royal Bank of Scotland will pay a $4.9 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortgages it sold to investors during the housing bubble that ultimately led to the 2008 financial crisis.

The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday the penalty is the largest it has imposed for crisis-era misconduct at one company.

The Justice Department accused Royal Bank of Scotland and many other big banks of understating the risk and quality of the mortgages they sold to investors at the height of the housing bubble, in RBS’s case between 2005 and 2008. These investors bought up tens of billions of dollars in mortgages, and experienced massive losses when borrowers failed to repay and housing prices collapsed.

“This settlement holds RBS accountable for serious misconduct that contributed to the financial crisis,” acting associate attorney general Jesse Panuccio said in a statement.

— Associated Press

LAWSUITS

Medical device maker settles in 2013 death

A medical device maker has settled a lawsuit filed after a woman died in 2013 when a machine part detached and caused her blood to be pumped onto a hospital room floor.

Germany-based Maquet Cardiopulmonary and its U.S. sales division based in Wayne, N.J., settled the lawsuit in Connecticut with the husband of Susan Nolen-Hoeksema, according to documents filed Friday at Waterbury Superior Court.

Terms were not disclosed.

In court documents, Maquet acknowledged a part of the blood oxygenation machine — which takes blood from the femoral vein, infuses it with oxygen and returns it to the femoral artery — was defective and placed some blame on staff at Yale-New Haven Hospital, which denied liability.

Maquet had issued safety notices in 2012 to customers including Yale-New Haven warning about the possibility that the part may detach, and it modified the machine’s design after Nolen-Hoeksema’s death, according to court documents.

The lawsuit alleged there were at least 50 other instances of the part detaching before Nolen-Hoeksema’s death. Maquet denied the claim.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

Sprint said Tuesday it has partnered with phone maker LG Electronics to launch a 5G smartphone in the first half of next year, the first 5G device deal for the wireless carrier. The LG phone will be customized to Sprint's planned 5G network and will be compatible with

T-Mobile only on that carrier's existing 4G network, said John Tudhope, Sprint's director of product development. The price of the phone and exact launch date will be announced later, Sprint said in a news release.

The former president of Pilot Flying J — the nation's largest fuel retailer — has been given a delay in sentencing for his conviction in a scheme to defraud trucking companies. The Knoxville News Sentinel reported an August sentencing for Mark Hazelwood was rescheduled for Sept. 26, allowing lawyers to review audit reports. Hazelwood had fired his defense team and requested the delay. Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, who have not been charged with wrongdoing.

Home Depot beat expectations during the second quarter, bouncing back from a slow start to the year when terrible weather cooled construction projects. The world's biggest home improvement retailer boosted its full-year profit and revenue forecasts Tuesday. The Atlanta company's second-quarter profit hit $3.51 billion, or $3.05 per share, much bigger than the $2.84 per share predicted by analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research. Revenue rose to $30.46 billion, from $28.11 billion, also topping projections of $29.98 billion on Wall Street.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Commerce Department releases retail sales data for July.

9:15 a.m.: Federal Reserve releases industrial production for July.

10 a.m.: Commerce Department releases business inventories for June.

10 a.m.: National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for August.

4 p.m.: Treasury releases international money flows data for June.