Intel plans IPO for self-driving business

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Intel said that the number of shares offered and the price hasn’t been determined yet and that the IPO will occur after the SEC completes its review process.
Mobileye has been a particular bright spot for Intel. The business, acquired in 2017 for about $15 billion, has consistently grown faster than its parent — and it serves a still-nascent industry. Intel has projected that the market for automotive silicon will reach $115 billion by the end of the decade.
— Bloomberg News
Study cites high costs of conversion therapy
New research shows that the financial impact of LGBTQ conversion therapy in the United States creates an economic burden of $9 billion annually.
Researchers said the yearly direct cost of conversion therapy performed on LGBTQ young people — including payment of services, health insurance reimbursements or fees to religious organizations that perform the practice — totals $650 million, according to the study, published by medical journal JAMA Pediatrics on Monday. Indirectly, conversion therapy costs $8.58 billion annually due to treating effects such as anxiety, depression, suicide attempts or substance abuse, the paper said.
Conversion therapy is a discredited practice aimed at attempting to convert people to be heterosexual or cisgender, or both. It is associated with higher levels of mental health problems such as depression and anxiety, research shows.
— Bloomberg News
Cyberattacks targeting EQT, the largest producer of natural gas in the United States, have “gone up significantly” since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, according to chief executive Toby Rice. The attacks rose in number on Feb. 24, the day of the invasion, Rice told Bloomberg TV on Monday. EQT has been able to identify and block the attacks, he said. “These types of things are routine,” Rice said. “It’s not like we don’t get pinged every day, but the pace of what’s getting pinged has gone up significantly.”
Bitcoin briefly dropped below $38,000 on Monday, its lowest price in a week, as global markets tumbled on concerns that spiraling commodities prices unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have a wider and longer-lasting impact than previously thought. The largest cryptocurrency recovered slightly to gain as much as 1.3 percent to $39,539 in New York trading hours. Ether, on the other hand, declined as much as 5.7 percent to its lowest since Feb. 24, before ticking back up to around $2,600. Other popular tokens such as Solana, Cardano and Avalanche also fell, according to pricing from CoinGecko.
Blackstone has nearly doubled its London headcount to 500 people during the covid-19 pandemic as it bets Europe will keep delivering investment opportunities, according to its chief operating officer in the region. The recruitment spree comes as buyout firms are able to offer an attractive premium to lure dealmakers from investment banks. Blackstone, Apollo Global, Ares, the Carlyle Group and KKR & Co. paid an average compensation per employee just shy of $2 million for 2021. In comparison, the average pay at the five biggest U.S. investment banks was $232,000.
South Africa’s energy minister says the nation must forge ahead with offshore oil and gas exploration, despite legal setbacks to the development of the resources. Environmental and community groups have sued companies including Shell in recent months, winning temporary interdicts that caused searches to be called off. They’ve argued that seismic surveys are harmful to marine life and criticized the process used to consult those who potentially could be affected by the work. Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, who accuses the groups of deterring investment, said he has been meeting with traditional leaders and residents of the Eastern Cape province to discuss the oil and gas hunt.
— From news services