Investor seeks Kohl's sale or online spinoff

Carlyle Group is investing up to $475 million in YipitData, a New York-based firm that gathers and analyzes alternative data for Wall Street and corporate clients. The investment values the company at more than $1 billion. YipitData’s chief executive, Vinicius Vacanti, co-founded Yipit in 2010 to help consumers find the best offers from Groupon and similar companies. The start-up renamed itself YipitData in 2013 and shifted to analyzing information from sources including websites, app data and email receipts. It now sells research to investors focused on ride-sharing, payments and other industries that create troves of data.