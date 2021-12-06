Investor seeks Kohl's sale or online spinoff

Engine Capital said that if Kohl’s chose spinning off its e-commerce division, the stand-alone business could be valued at $12.4 billion or more, an amount that dwarfs the company’s current market capitalization. Engine Capital said the board should run a market test to see how much a well-capitalized financial sponsor would pay for the entire company.
In response, Kohl’s said in an email to the Associated Press that the board and management team “continuously examine all opportunities for maximizing shareholder value.”
— Associated Press
AUTO INDUSTRY
Toyota plans to build battery plant in N.C.
Toyota announced on Monday it is building a $1.3 billion battery plant in North Carolina as it moves to expand its electric vehicle efforts.
The new plant, at a site in Liberty that will begin production in 2025, will initially be capable of supplying lithium-ion batteries for 800,000 vehicles annually, said Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer for Toyota Motor North America.
The investment will be made by a new company called Toyota Battery Manufacturing and is expected to create 1,750 new U.S. jobs, the automaker said.
In October, Toyota said it would establish a new company and build a U.S. automotive battery plant with Toyota Tsusho, the automaker’s metals trading arm.
Toyota said the North Carolina plant will eventually expand to at least six different production lines for a combined total of up to 1.2 million vehicles per year.
— Reuters
ENERGY
Railroad aims to cut emissions by 26%
Union Pacific railroad plans to expand its use of renewable fuels and explore using battery-powered locomotives in the coming years to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases.
The Omaha-based company said Monday that it is aiming to cut its emissions of greenhouse gases 26 percent by 2030 when compared to its 2018 levels.
To do that, the railroad plans to increase the amount of biodiesel it uses to 10 percent of all the fuel it uses by 2025, and it will continue working to reduce the amount of fuel it consumes by expanding its use of a cruise control system on its locomotives and refurbishing older locomotives to improve their efficiency.
Union Pacific officials said the railroad will also work with manufacturers to develop battery-powered locomotives.
— Associated Press
Also in Business
Carlyle Group is investing up to $475 million in YipitData, a New York-based firm that gathers and analyzes alternative data for Wall Street and corporate clients. The investment values the company at more than $1 billion. YipitData’s chief executive, Vinicius Vacanti, co-founded Yipit in 2010 to help consumers find the best offers from Groupon and similar companies. The start-up renamed itself YipitData in 2013 and shifted to analyzing information from sources including websites, app data and email receipts. It now sells research to investors focused on ride-sharing, payments and other industries that create troves of data.
The Puerto Rican legislature will begin holding meetings on how to use the blockchain technology that underpins cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin to reduce government graft. Puerto Rico House Speaker Rafael “Tatito” Hernandez said he will begin meeting with members of the island’s growing blockchain industry this month about creating “smart contracts,” on embedded computer programs in the protocols, that might bring more transparency and accountability to the public sector. The U.S. territory has been rattled by corruption scandals in recent years.
— From news services