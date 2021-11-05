General Motors confirmed Friday it will again halt production at its Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, which makes the Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, for three more weeks. The largest U.S. automaker in August widened its recall of the Bolt to more than 140,000 vehicles to replace battery modules and to address fire risks after a number of fires. GM said the plant, which halted production in August after the battery recall, now has a targeted return to production date of Dec. 6. The new three-week production halt will start Nov. 15.