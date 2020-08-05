The payments will be delivered either by direct deposit or mail. Direct deposits were to be processed Wednesday. Mailed checks and debit cards will be sent on Friday.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-Mass.) and Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), the Finance Committee’s top Democrat, wrote a letter to the IRS in July saying that nearly 500,000 people who aren’t required to file tax returns hadn’t received payments for their children even though they had registered dependents.

— Bloomberg News

LABOR

Payroll gains retreated in July, ADP reports

Payroll gains at U.S. companies slowed sharply in July, suggesting the pickup in coronavirus cases is putting the brakes on the job market and the economic recovery.

The 167,000 rise in business payrolls last month followed an upwardly revised 4.3 million increase in June, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday.

The ADP data precede the government’s jobs report on Friday, which is forecast to show private payrolls increased by 1.5 million in July, after a 4.8 million gain a month earlier.

ADP said service-provider employment rose by 166,000, while payrolls at goods producers increased 1,000 in July. Employment in the leisure and hospitality industry, which had gained more than 3 million in the prior two months, rose just 38,000 in July.

The ADP report showed payrolls at small businesses increased by 63,000 last month, while medium-size businesses shed 25,000 jobs. Payrolls climbed 129,000 at large firms.

— Bloomberg News

TRADE

Deficit shrank in June as exports rose

The deficit in U.S. trade of goods and services narrowed in June for the first time since February as exports jumped, though shipments remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

Exports rose from May by 9.4 percent to $158.3 billion, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. Imports climbed 4.7 percent, the most since March 2015, to $208.9 billion.

The overall gap in goods and services trade narrowed to $50.7 billion. Combined, the value of U.S. exports and imports rose to $367.2 billion, after dropping to the lowest level since 2010 in May. The data show exports of automotive vehicles, parts and engines more than doubled to $8.3 billion, but remained at levels last seen in 2009.

The goods deficit with China narrowed to $26.7 billion as imports posted a larger drop than exports.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

CVS Health reported surprisingly strong second-quarter earnings as people postponed elective medical procedures during the coronavirus pandemic, and it raised its profit expectations for the year. The postponed procedures led to lower benefit costs for the company’s Aetna insurance arm, a main reason net income jumped 55 percent to $2.97 billion in the quarter, the company said Wednesday.

New York Times Co.’s digital revenue exceeded that from print for the first time last quarter. The Times added 669,000 new digital subscribers, including 493,000 to the core news product, it said in a statement Wednesday. That brought paid digital-only subscriptions to 5.7 million, with print customers raising the total to 6.5 million. Still, total revenue dropped 7.5 percent after advertising sales fell 44 percent.

The U.S. Treasury expanded its plans for the issuance of longer-term debt in coming months. The department said Wednesday that it will issue a record $112 billion of securities at next week’s quarterly refunding of maturing Treasurys. Over the three months through October, it will ramp up “nominal coupon issuance” by a total of $132 billion. Coupons refer to notes that include interest payments — unlike bills, which don’t.