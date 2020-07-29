The 118-year-old company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in mid-May, becoming the biggest retailer to buckle under the financial fallout from the coronavirus. J.C. Penney said in mid-July that it plans to cut 1,000 of its roughly 85,000 jobs as it tries to fight its way out of bankruptcy protection.

AD

It said last month that it had identified 154 stores for closure in the first phase of a restructuring. As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, J.C. Penney has said it plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.

AD

J.C. Penney, which reopened stores starting in May, said that its non-mall locations are faring better than those in mall. But sales and customer traffic have become more challenging with the recent resurgence of the novel coronavirus in certain states.

— Bloomberg News

AUTO INDUSTRY

Plant closings deliver GM a 2nd-quarter loss

Even though General Motors was able to reopen its U.S. factories for the second half of the second quarter, the company still lost $806 million from April through June.

AD

It reported a loss of 50 cents per share, excluding one-time items. That was better than Wall Street expected, with analysts polled by FactSet having predicted a $1.77 per-share loss.

Revenue was cut in half to $16.78 billion, but that also surpassed expectations.

Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara said there is hope for the second half of the year. If total U.S. vehicle sales continue at an annual rate of 14 million and production is not disrupted, GM should generate $7 billion to $9 billion in cash from July through December, offsetting a large part of the first-half cash burn.

AD

The Detroit automaker closed its plants March 18, and they remained idle for two months because of the coronavirus.

AD

U.S. sales fell 34 percent for the quarter, even though executives said there is pent-up demand for vehicles, especially pickup trucks.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

A British drugmaker and the genetic-testing giant 23andMe have begun their first joint human clinical trial as part of a collaboration to leverage the Silicon Valley firm’s DNA database to develop drugs. The companies said that they enrolled their first patient this month in early-stage trials for a drug that targets human tumors. The drug is an antibody that works to block CD96, a protein that plays a role in modulating the body’s immune responses. The theory is that blocking it will help control the activity of another molecule in the body called CD155 that is often over-expressed in malignant human tumors.

AD

AD

The music streaming service Spotify gave some hints of improving trends in advertising sales and music listening with its second-quarter results. The Swedish company said Wednesday that advertising revenue fell 25 percent in the quarter from a year earlier, unsurprising as the world reeled from the coronavirus pandemic. But most of the company’s losses came in April and May, with June down only 12 percent, suggesting the ad slump is abating.

Growth in the key metric of monthly active users exceeded Spotify’s expectations in North America, where music listening started to rise again in May and is back at pre-coronavirus levels, according to Billboard.

Shopify nearly doubled its revenue in the second quarter, crushing analysts’ estimates as a flood of merchants moved their businesses online during the coronavirus pandemic.

AD

AD

Sales grew 97 percent to $714.3 million from the same quarter a year ago, the Ottawa-based firm said in a statement Wednesday. Analysts had expected about $512 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News. Gross merchandise volume, a key metric that represents the value of all goods sold through Shopify’s platform, surged 119 percent from a year earlier to $30.1 billion. Analysts were expecting a 49 percent increase to $20.6 billion. Sales of food, beverages and tobacco doubled over the first quarter, the company said.