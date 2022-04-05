JetBlue offers to buy Spirit for $3.6 billion; GM, Honda to co-develop some electric vehicles

JetBlue offers to buy Spirit for $3.6 billion Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight JetBlue Airways made an unsolicited cash bid in a proposed $3.6 billion deal to buy bargain air carrier Spirit Airlines, Spirit announced Tuesday. JetBlue is seeking to acquire Spirit’s common stock for $33 a share, Spirit said, adding that its board of directors will evaluate the proposal and pursue the “best interests of Spirit and its stockholders.”

The combination “would position JetBlue as the most compelling national low-fare challenger to the four large dominant U.S. carriers by accelerating JetBlue’s growth,” JetBlue said in a statement, saying it would prompt Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines to lower fares more than they would when ultra-low-cost airlines enter new markets.

Tuesday’s bid introduces a significant factor into an ongoing merger effort involving Spirit and low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines, which would create the nation’s fifth-largest carrier.

JetBlue said the proposed deal would be “superior” to Spirit’s existing agreement with Frontier, representing a premium of 50 percent to Spirit’s recent closing price.

In a statement responding to JetBlue’s bid, Frontier said the latest offer “would lead to more expensive travel for consumers.” Frontier cited “significant East Coast overlap between JetBlue and Spirit” that it said would reduce competition and options for consumers.

Any merger among the nation’s airlines would be the first since Alaska Airlines announced that it would acquire Virgin America in 2016. Before that, American Airlines and US Airways announced their intent to combine operations in 2013, which created the world’s largest air carrier.

GM, Honda to jointly create electric vehicles

General Motors and Honda are planning to co-develop some affordable electric vehicles that will use GM’s next-generation Ultium battery technology.

The vehicles, which will include a compact crossover, are expected to begin going on sale in North America in 2027.

Doug Parks, GM executive vice president of global product development, said in a statement on Tuesday that the plan is to have an electric vehicle that is priced lower than the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV. GM plans to roll out an electric Equinox small SUV next year with a starting price of around $30,000.

The automakers will work together on battery chemistry, vehicle engineering and manufacturing to drive down costs as they prepare to build what the companies expect will be millions of EVs for sale worldwide starting in 2027.

An EV priced below $30,000 with a range above 300 miles per charge would be appealing to buyers globally, said Ivan Drury, a senior manager at Edmunds.com.

“That is where so many consider both internal combustion engine and electric vehicles,” Drury said. “Right now, when you look at what’s for sale, there’s nothing transacting in that area that checks the box of EVs that go the distance.”

Revenue up 19 percent for commercial casinos

America’s commercial casinos are off to their best two-month start, the latest indication the industry is recovering in the third year of the coronavirus pandemic. Figures released Tuesday by the American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade association, show that revenue from in-person casino games, sports betting and Internet gambling reached $8.92 billion in January and February, up more than 19 percent from the previous record set in 2020.

The core of the gambling industry — in-person slots and table games revenue — was $7.18 billion in the first two months of 2022, up just under 1 percent from $7.11 billion during the same period in 2020.

The figures do not include tribal-run casinos, many of which are experiencing similar increases.

Southwest Airlines is slowing plans to hire pilots as the carrier grapples with a shortage of flight instructors. The company expects to bring on more than 1,200 first officers this year, down 148 from its earlier projection, a spokesman said Tuesday. Southwest "still needs and is actively recruiting" for the job. Flight instructors primarily oversee classroom curriculum and training on equipment and flight simulators for new pilots and those upgrading to captain.

