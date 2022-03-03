According to the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), services businesses reported they were “having significant issues with hiring both full time and contract labor,” and that “open positions are not being filled, and candidates are looking for more money.” Employment growth at factories also slowed last month, which poses a downside risk to job gains in February.

There were a near record 10.9 million job openings at the end of December. Economists are expecting the government’s closely watched employment report on Friday will show another month of solid job growth, with the omicron coronavirus variant wave of infections significantly diminished.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 18,000 to a seasonally adjusted 215,000 for the week ended Feb. 26, the lowest level since Jan. 1 and the second straight weekly drop, the Labor Department said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 225,000 applications.

Unadjusted claims declined 21,285 to 194,693 last week, led by big decreases in California and Michigan, which offset a jump in filings in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

— Reuters

China rushes to buy U.S. corn, soybeans

China is scooping up U.S. corn and soybeans as part of efforts to mitigate the risks to commodity supplies from Russia’s war in Ukraine and slower harvests in South America.

Chinese buyers recently booked about 20 cargoes of American soybeans and about 10 shipments of corn, according to traders who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly. The buying spree reflects robust demand in the top importer as worries over supplies grow following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and weaker-than-expected supply from Brazil.

Those purchases come after the phase one deal agreement between China and the U.S. expired without agriculture targets being met.

— Bloomberg News

A court in Japan found former Nissan Motor director Greg Kelly guilty of helping Carlos Ghosn underreport compensation in 2017, but cleared the American of charges for other years and gave him a suspended sentence, drawing a line under one of the most shocking corporate takedowns of the past decade. In a decision welcomed by the U.S., Chief Judge Kenji Shimotsu suspended Kelly's six-month sentence in his ruling Thursday, bringing to an end 17 months of proceedings that essentially served as a proxy trial against the former Nissan chairman. The two auto executives were arrested in Tokyo on the same day in November 2018.