Johnson & Johnson said it plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Kevin Parker, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in a statement: “Johnson & Johnson should accept the findings of the jury and the appellate court and move forward with proper compensation to the victims.”
Johnson & Johnson said in May it would stop selling its baby powder talc in the United States and Canada.
— Reuters
ECONOMY
Orders for U.S. goods rose in September
New orders for U.S.-made goods increased solidly in September, but further gains could be limited amid an anticipated slowdown in consumer spending as government money for businesses and workers impacted by the covid-19 pandemic runs out.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 1.1 percent after climbing 0.6 percent in August. Orders were boosted by increased demand for primary metals, computers and electronic products as well as motor vehicles and fabricated metal products. But orders for machinery, furniture and electrical equipment, appliances and components fell.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 11.3 percent of U.S. economic activity, has been boosted by a shift in spending from services toward goods as Americans set up home offices and remote classrooms and avoid public transportation because of the coronavirus.
— Reuters
Also in Business
The top cruise-industry group is extending its voluntary suspension of U.S. operations through the end of the year, according to a statement Tuesday. Cruise Lines International Association — which includes Carnival, Royal Caribbean Cruises and others — said its members would use the remaining weeks to prepare to implement covid-19 safety measures. Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had already individually announced plans to remain on pause.
— From news services