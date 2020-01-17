No reason was given for the reduction, which was disclosed in court records. Lawyers for Murray have said the punitive damages award was the first in thousands of lawsuits against Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit over Risperdal.

Murray claimed he had been prescribed the drug in 2003, when he was 9, to treat symptoms related to autism. He had previously been awarded $680,000 in compensatory damages.

Both sides pledged to appeal.

“The ruling is wrong (and) provides essentially no punishment for the worst of the worst of corporate misconduct,” Murray’s lawyer Thomas Kline said in an email. “We believe that when the merits are reviewed that the $8 billion will be reinstated.”

Johnson & Johnson said that while Powell “appropriately reduced the excessive punitive damages award,” he wrongly excluded evidence that Risperdal’s label “clearly and appropriately” outlined the risks of use.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Risperdal in 1993 to treat schizophrenia and bipolar mania in adults, and in 2006 for irritability associated with autism in children.

Johnson & Johnson said in October it faced lawsuits by 13,600 people over Risperdal.

— Reuters

FINANCE

U.S. Treasury plans to offer 20-year bonds

The U.S. Treasury will start issuing 20-year bonds in the first half of 2020, expanding its roster of securities as the government seeks ways to fund a ballooning deficit.

Institutional investors have been clamoring for more longer-dated, risk-free securities that offer some nominal yield, amid a global total of $11 trillion of debt with negative rates. Japanese officials have discussed adding a 50-year security, something the U.S. opted against in its announcement.

Previously issued 30-year Treasurys with about 20 years left to maturity yield about 2.15 percent, suggesting the new debt will offer a sizable premium over other comparable notes. Japanese 20-year bonds yield about 0.31 percent, and German ones just 0.07 percent.

More information will come in the Treasury’s next quarterly announcement of sales of longer-dated debt, on Feb. 5, the department said in a statement. Given that the long-standing practice is to avoid a market-timing issuance strategy, the sales will be done “in a regular and predictable manner in benchmark size,” the Treasury said.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Some buyers of Venezuelan crude oil have halted purchases after the country started demanding payment of port fees in its failed cryptocurrency. Exports of at least 1 million barrels of oil were put on hold after the government announced this week that certain maritime fees must be paid in Petros starting Monday. Buyers worry the payment may be in violation of U.S. sanctions.

U.S. firearms makers will be able within days to export as much as 20 percent more guns, including assault rifles and ammunition, under rules the Trump administration announced on Friday. The change, which had been contemplated for more than a decade, will officially move oversight of commercial firearm exports from the State Department to the Commerce Department, where export licenses will be easier to obtain.

U.S. home building surged to a 13-year high in December as activity increased across the board, suggesting the housing market recovery was back on track amid low mortgage rates, and could help support the longest economic expansion on record. Housing starts jumped 16.9 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.608 million units last month, the highest level since December 2006.