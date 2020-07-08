Judge dismisses racketeering lawsuit against Fiat Chrysler

GM filed the racketeering lawsuit against FCA last November, alleging its rival bribed United Auto Workers union officials over many years to corrupt the bargaining process and gain advantages, costing GM billions of dollars. GM was seeking “substantial damages” that one analyst said could have totaled at least $6 billion. FCA had called the case meritless and asked Borman to dismiss it.

On Wednesday, Borman dismissed the lawsuit “with prejudice,” meaning GM cannot refile the complaint.

TECHNOLOGY

Microsoft announces Teams upgrades

Microsoft says it has a few new ways to make videoconferencing more interactive and easier to figure out who’s talking, or who is trying to.

New features for the company’s Teams videoconferencing software announced Wednesday include one in which participants are arranged side-by-side in white chairs seated in auditorium-style tiers.

The company also developed a touch-screen display as a companion to a computer that can be used with Teams to access calendars, messages and calls. The voice-controlled devices will be made by partners such as Lenovo and will be available later this year.

The theater-style seating is called “together mode.” Microsoft said the idea is to better show participants and let them interact with each other. The feature will be available to all users in August, the company said in a statement.

Also in Business

Cipla has priced its generic version of remdesivir, Cipremi, at $53.34 per 100 mg vial, the Indian drugmaker said on Wednesday, making it among the lowest-priced versions of the covid-19 treatment available so far globally. Nikhil Chopra, Cipla India business chief executive and executive vice president, said in an emailed statement that the company was launching Cipremi commercially on Wednesday and aims to supply over 80,000 vials within the first month.

U.S. utilities are producing less greenhouse gases as they continue to shift away from coal. Carbon dioxide emissions from the 100 biggest U.S. electricity producers fell 8 percent last year, according to a report Wednesday from the environmental group Ceres. Sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, two other key pollutants produced by burning coal, declined by 23 percent and 14 percent, respectively. The results reflect the increasing impact of the green transition as power producers shutter coal plants in favor of cheaper and cleaner natural gas and renewables.

Oil flip-flopped between gains and losses after a U.S. government report showed a mixed supply picture: rising crude inventories and declining gasolines stockpiles. The Energy Information Administration report showed domestic crude inventories rose by 5.65 million barrels last week, while gasoline supplies tumbled by 4.84 million barrels, the largest draw since March when pandemic-related lockdowns shuttered much of the U.S. East Coast.

— From news reports

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits.