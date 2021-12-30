The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, data that showed no impact yet on employment from the surge in U.S. coronavirus infections. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to a seasonally adjusted 198,000 for the week ended Dec. 25 from a revised 206,000 a week earlier. Early this month, claims dropped to a level last seen in 1969. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 208,000 applications for the latest week. Claims have declined from a record high of 6.149 million in early April of 2020.