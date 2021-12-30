New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) called the outcome “a significant day” for the state and for “every family and community torn apart by opioids.” Jayne Conroy and Hunter Shkolnik, who represent Suffolk and Nassau counties, respectively, also hailed it as a “massive victory.”
In a statement, the company said: “Teva Pharmaceuticals strongly disagrees with today’s outcome and will prepare for a swift appeal as well as continue to pursue a mistrial.” It said the state and counties presented “no evidence of medically unnecessary prescriptions, suspicious or diverted orders.”
New York and the counties had accused the Israel-based drugmaker of engaging in misleading marketing practices that fueled opioid addiction in the state, including by pushing drugs for off-label use.
The New York lawsuit is one of more than 3,300 filed by state, local and Native American tribal governments across the country accusing drugmakers of minimizing the addictiveness of opioid pain medications, and distributors and pharmacies of ignoring red flags that they were being diverted into illegal channels.
— Reuters
AUTO INDUSTRY
Tesla recalls 475,000 EVs for safety issues
Tesla is recalling more than 475,000 of its Model 3 and Model S electric cars to address rearview camera and trunk issues that increase the risk of crashing, the U.S. road safety regulator said Thursday.
The federal regulator has been discussing another camera issue with the automaker, while probing the electric vehicle manufacturer’s driver assistant system and other issues.
The model years affected in the recall range from 2014 to 2021, and the total number of recalled vehicles is almost equivalent to the half a million vehicles Tesla delivered last year.
The U.S. electric vehicle manufacturer is recalling 356,309 2017-2020 Model 3 vehicles to address rearview camera issues and 119,009 Model S vehicles due to front hood problems, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.
Tesla could not be reached for comment.
For Model 3 sedans, “the rearview camera cable harness may be damaged by the opening and closing of the trunk lid, preventing the rearview camera image from displaying,” NHTSA said.
Tesla identified 2,301 warranty claims and 601 field reports regarding the issue for U.S. vehicles.
For Model S vehicles, front hood latch problems may lead a trunk to open “without warning and obstruct the driver’s visibility, increasing the risk of a crash,” Tesla said.
Tesla said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or deaths related to the issues cited in the recall of Model 3 and Model S cars, NHTSA said.
— Reuters
Also in Business
The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week, the Labor Department said Thursday, data that showed no impact yet on employment from the surge in U.S. coronavirus infections. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped to a seasonally adjusted 198,000 for the week ended Dec. 25 from a revised 206,000 a week earlier. Early this month, claims dropped to a level last seen in 1969. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 208,000 applications for the latest week. Claims have declined from a record high of 6.149 million in early April of 2020.
Banco Santander is racing to retrieve $175 million paid out to thousands of British customers in a Christmas Day slip-up. Spain's biggest lender accidentally made a second payment Saturday to about 75,000 people and firms due for one-off or programed payments from 2,000 businesses with accounts at its U.K. unit. The blunder has forced Santander to talk to banks whose customers received the money or, in some cases, approach customers directly.
— From news services