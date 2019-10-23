The Gallup survey of 6,633 working adults to assess their current job on 10 dimensions of job quality, such as benefits, pay and job security.

Overall, just about half of workers are satisfied with their current pay, but this differs greatly by income.

AD

Eighty-nine percent of those in the top 10 percent in terms of income were satisfied with their pay. That compares with less than half of that for those with incomes in the bottom half.

AD

Fewer than two-thirds of respondents said their pay has increased in the past five years, further underscoring how the country’s record-long economic expansion has been uneven across income levels.

Black women were most likely to say they work in bad jobs, at 31 percent, followed by Hispanic men. White non-Hispanic men, followed by white non-Hispanic women, were least likely to be disappointed by job quality. Asian workers, who had higher levels of income and education than white Americans, indicated lower job quality than white respondents.

AD

— Bloomberg News

S&P 500 Corporations

Study: Record number of women on boards

Women hold more than a quarter of board seats among the biggest companies for the first time, an analysis by executive recruiter Spencer Stuart found.

A record number of women of all races and nonwhite men joined boards at S&P 500 companies in the past year. Among new directors, 46 percent were female, and 23 percent were minorities. Women of color made up 10 percent of new board members. Combined, women and minority men hold 59 percent of new seats, and all boards have at least one woman, as of this summer.

AD

This year, a record 432 seats changed hands, opening up more spots than ever for new, diverse candidates.

AD

Turnover is the biggest impediment to adding more women and people of color to boards. Directors most often leave because they are at or approaching a mandatory retirement age, and only about 15 percent of current board members will reach that point in the next three years, Spencer Stuart found.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Walmart will offer online holiday deals a few days earlier this year to minimize the impact from a shorter selling period between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the retailer said Wednesday. Walmart's deals on items such as toys, electronics and gaming products will begin Oct. 25. Thanksgiving, which falls on Nov. 28 this year, is a week later than last year, leaving six fewer days to drive sales.

AD

AD

Ford Motor Co. cut its full-year forecast by $500 million, in a sign an $11 billion restructuring by chief executive Jim Hackett will take more time before a promised payoff. Higher warranty costs, elevated incentive spending in North America and lower China sales prompted Ford to slash its outlook for earnings before interest and taxes to between $6.5 billion and $7 billion, down from an earlier estimate of $7 billion to $7.5 billion. Even so, the third quarter wasn’t as dire as some analysts expected. Adjusted earnings were 34 cents a share, more than the average estimate of 26 cents. Automotive revenue declined by two percentage points to $33.9 billion, falling just short of the average projection of $34 billion.

— From news services

AD