The investigation comes as the highly concentrated meat sector has been under scrutiny from the Biden administration and others for the high prices consumers pay for chicken and beef and the relatively lower prices paid to farmers raising animals.

Slaughterhouse employees have recently been winning higher wages amid a worker shortage, with the labor squeeze limiting meat output and boosting prices.

The Justice Department declined to comment. Tyson Foods, the top U.S. poultry producer, didn’t reply to a request for comment.

The Justice Department’s antitrust division has stepped up scrutiny of companies over practices that hurt competition in labor markets, limit employment options for workers and hold down wages.

While the investigation of the chicken companies is civil, it has opened a criminal investigation into hiring practices by Raytheon Technologies Corp. In July, DaVita Inc., an operator of kidney dialysis centers, and its former chief executive officer were charged with colluding with other companies not to recruit one another’s employees.

— Bloomberg News

Honda, Sony partner on electric vehicle

Two big names in Japanese electronics and autos are joining forces to produce an electric vehicle.

Sony Group and Honda Motor agreed to set up a joint venture this year to start selling an electric vehicle by 2025, both companies said Friday.

The plan is to bring together Honda’s expertise in mobility development, technology and sales with Sony’s imaging, telecommunication, network and entertainment expertise.

A union of traditionally different manufacturing businesses is uncommon for Japan. But it makes sense in the age of electric vehicles, which lack gasoline-powered engines and have complicated electronics.

All the world’s automakers have been developing zero-emissions electric vehicles, as concerns grow about pollution and climate change. But they face tough competition from relative newcomers like Tesla.

The joint venture will develop and design the product, but will use Honda’s plant for manufacturing. Sony, which makes the PlayStation video game console and owns movie and music businesses, will develop the mobility services platform.

Honda makes the CR-V sport utility vehicle and Clarity plug-in hybrid and already has its own electric vehicle program, teaming up with General Motors to share platforms for EVs in North America.

Sony showed an electric car concept at the CES trade show in Las Vegas two years ago.

— Associated Press

Walt Disney, looking to accelerate growth of its flagship streaming service, will offer a lower-priced version of Disney-plus with advertising later this year. The new service will begin in the U.S. in late 2022 and expand internationally next year, Disney said Friday. The company plans to release details at a later date. The move follows other media companies offering various plan options for their online video services. Comcast's Peacock and AT&T's HBO Max both come with ad-supported and ad-free versions. Disney's own Hulu streaming service has turned commercials into a $1 billion revenue stream.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Friday it rejected a petition from General Motors over about 725,000 U.S. sport utility vehicles that do not comply with federal headlight rules. The Detroit automaker argued the issue — a narrow reflection area — did not impact vehicle safety and petitioned NHTSA in 2019 to declare the issue inconsequential for GMC Terrain vehicles from the 2010 through 2017 model years. NHTSA said in certain weather such as snow and fog the headlight issue could cause "glare to other motorists driving in proximity" to the noncompliant vehicles.