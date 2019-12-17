According to a civil complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, Omnicare would often assign new numbers to prescriptions after the original ones expired or ran out of refills.

The government said this enabled Omnicare to bill Medicare, Medicaid and Tricare — which serves military personnel — for hundreds of thousands of drugs, under what the company internally called “rollover” prescriptions, from 2010 to 2018.

Many of the drugs were anticonvulsants, antidepressants and antipsychotics meant to treat serious conditions such as dementia, depression and heart disease, and sometimes had dangerous side effects requiring supervision by doctors, the government said.

CVS, one of the largest U.S. drugstore chains and pharmacy benefit managers, said it did not believe the claims had merit, and that it intended to defend itself in court.

— Reuters

AUTO INDUSTRY

Ford boosts jobs, investment in Detroit

Ford is adding 3,000 jobs at two factories in the Detroit area and investing $1.45 billion to build new pickup trucks and SUVs, as well as electric and autonomous vehicles.

The company said Tuesday that about $750 million will go the Michigan Assembly Plant in the Detroit suburb of Wayne, Mich., where 2,700 jobs will be added during the next three years.

Another $700 million will be invested in the truck plant in Dearborn, Mich., where 300 new jobs will be added.

Hiring will begin next year.

The large investment comes as the U.S. new vehicle sales cycle has peaked and appears to be leveling off around 17 million vehicles per year. But Ford needs to make the investment in new products in an effort to increase market share and prepare for a shift to new propulsion and autonomous vehicle technologies.

The Wayne plant investment will used to build the redesigned Ford Bronco SUV, as well as an all-new Ranger small pickup truck. Investment at the plant also result in a new center to modify and support autonomous and other vehicles.

Ford says the Dearborn plant will get the next generation of the F-150, as well as hybrid and electric versions of the truck. The investment includes battery assembly for the electric trucks.

The F-150 is the top-selling vehicle in the United States and generates most of Ford’s profits.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

The number of available jobs jumped in October after hitting an 18-month low the previous month, a sign the job market remains strong. The Labor Department said Tuesday that the number of available positions rose 3.3 percent to nearly 7.3 million. The figures provide the latest evidence that employers have largely shrugged off uncertainties surrounding the U.S.-China trade war and slowing global growth.

Victims of a mass shooting in Toronto last year filed a $114 million class-action lawsuit against Smith & Wesson, claiming the company was negligent for not incorporating "smart gun" technology for the firearm used in the attack in Canada's largest city. Smith & Wesson was the manufacturer of an M&P .

40-caliber semiautomatic pistol, the stolen weapon used by Faisal Hussain to kill two people and injure 13 in an attack on a restaurant strip along Danforth Avenue. Dozens of people suffered injuries while fleeing the shooter, who later killed himself, the lawsuit says.

— From news services

