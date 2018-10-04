PATENTS

Juul files complaints against competitors

Juul Labs, the e-cigarette maker at the heart of a U.S. crackdown on youth vaping, has filed patent infringement complaints in the United States and Europe against what it said were copycat rivals.

The complaints follow the seizure this week by U.S. health regulators of more than 1,000 pages of documents from Juul Labs about its sales and marketing practices, as they investigate growing e-cigarette use among young people.

Juul, which controls nearly three-quarters of the U.S. e-cigarette market, filed a complaint on Wednesday with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) accusing 18 entities, most of them based in the United States or China, of developing and selling products based on its patented technology.

The complaint was made public Thursday.

The company said its U.K. subsidiary also filed a complaint in Britain against the French company J Well, alleging that its Bo line of e-cigarettes infringed Juul’s U.K. patents.

Silicon Valley-based start-up Juul gained prominence in the United States in just a few years, helped by its product’s high nicotine content and sleek, flash-drive size.

It also sparked a wave of lower-priced rivals.

— Reuters

BANKING

U.S. opens criminal probe of Danish lender

The U.S. government has opened a criminal investigation into the flow of dirty money through the Estonian branch of Denmark’s biggest bank, the lender said Thursday.

Danske Bank said it is “in dialogue” with the U.S. Justice Department, which had asked for information after an internal report at the bank detailed a massive amount of money laundering through its subsidiary, with some reportedly even linked to family members of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The results of Danske Bank’s internal investigation were published last month. It found that about 200 billion euros ($235 billion) flowing through the bank’s accounts from 2007 to 2015 were suspicious transactions. Its CEO resigned over the case.

The findings prompted Denmark’s financial regulator to reopen a probe, and Danish prosecutors have started a criminal investigation.

The bank also said Thursday that Danish regulators have ordered it to reassess its finances to ensure that it has enough capital to cover any potential fines or other losses related to the scandal.

— Associated Press

Also in Business

U.S. filings for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week after a storm-related surge in the prior period, indicating resilient demand for workers, Labor Department figures showed. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 8,000 to a seasonally adjusted 207,000 for the week ended Sept. 29. The four-week moving average of initial claims, considered a better measure of labor market trends, rose 500 to 207,000 last week.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals said Johnson & Johnson would develop and market its gene-silencing hepatitis B treatment and buy a minor stake in a deal that could be worth more than $3.7 billion. Under the deal, J&J's Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit will obtain a worldwide license for Arrowhead's ARO-HBV drug and an option to collaborate on up to three new RNA interference (RNAi) drugs, which use gene-silencing technology. It follows the first U.S. approval for an RNAi drug — Alnylam Pharmaceuticals' Onpattro — in August that affirmed the gene-silencing class of drugs as a new frontier in the field of medicine. Hepatitis B affects an estimated 257 million people worldwide.

Long-term U.S. mortgage rates edged slightly lower this week, after five straight weeks of increases. Costs for home buyers have been climbing, and the key 30-year rate has been running at its highest levels in more than seven years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages ticked down to 4.71 percent this week from 4.72 percent last week. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans slipped to 4.15 percent this week from 4.16 percent last week.

An Arizona company has recalled more than 6.5 million pounds of beef that could be contaminated with salmonella. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall. An investigation traced the products, including ground beef and beef patties, to JBS Tolleson. Federal officials say the raw beef was packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7. Officials say 57 people from 16 states have become ill. Officials are asking people to check for products with "EST.267" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

— From news services

Coming today

8:30 a.m.: Monthly employment data.

8:30 a.m.: International trade data.

3 p.m.: Consumer credit data