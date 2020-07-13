The complaint — as well as some four-dozen patent-infringement lawsuits filed in federal courts around the United States over the past few days — are part of what the San Francisco-based company paints as an effort to curtail sometimes dangerous products. Juul chief executive K.C. Crosthwaite has pledged to repair the image of the embattled company, which was at the center of a debate over whether e-cigarettes should exist at all.

“This new ITC action, if successful, would provide the additional public benefit of helping rid the market of unauthorized Juul-compatible products that can be modified by the user, such as empty and refillable pods, or those containing substances such as THC for which the Juul system was not designed,” Juul said in a statement.

Juul has stopped advertising products in the United States and halted sales of sweet nicotine flavors that public health advocates say can attract younger users. The company’s market value has plunged during the controversy over the vaping epidemic. Juul needs to show it’s addressing critics as it prepares to submit an application later this year asking the Food and Drug Administration to let it remain on the market.

— Bloomberg News

FOOD INDUSTRY

Chipotle to test cauliflower rice

That rice in your burrito may not actually be rice.

As more consumers move to cut grains from their diet, Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to test cauliflower rice as an alternative to its traditional grains. The new option will be sold in 55 restaurants in Colorado and across Wisconsin starting this week.

The move underscores the fast-food industry’s efforts to appeal to health-conscious customers, even amid a pandemic that has complicated dine-in operations, disrupted supply chains and permanently closed many shops. Restaurants such as Burger King and Starbucks offer faux-meat options in their sandwiches, and sales of plant-based foods have jumped since March.

Although Chipotle’s chief executive has previously criticized meat substitutes as overly processed, the company is exploring new menu options and aims to debut one or two products yearly.

— Bloomberg News

Also in Business

Sirius XM Holdings said on Monday that it will buy E.W. Scripps's podcast business, Stitcher, for up to $325 million, as the U.S. satellite radio company pushes further into the podcast space. Stitcher streams popular podcasts such as "Freakonomics Radio," "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" and "My Favorite Murder" and will help SiriusXM better compete with the podcast libraries of Apple and Spotify.

Southwest Airlines needs passenger numbers to triple by year-end if it's going to avoid the carrier's first involuntary job cuts, its chief executive said, even as rising coronavirus infections prompt some states to restrict travel. Southwest employees have until Wednesday to apply for voluntary separation or extended time off. Although some workers took previous shorter-term options, the carrier remains overstaffed for current operations, CEO Gary Kelly warned employees on Monday.

Walt Disney is temporarily closing its Hong Kong Disneyland theme park starting Wednesday amid rising coronavirus cases in the Chinese-ruled city, the company said Monday. The announcement came two days after Disney reopened its biggest resort, Walt Disney World in Orlando, as coronavirus cases surge in Florida.

Coming today

Earnings: Citigroup, Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo

8:30 a.m.: Labor Department releases consumer price index for June.